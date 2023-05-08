Gmail to get more annoying as Google starts placing ads in the middle of inboxes

Google Ads take over Gmail inboxes. In a move that is sure to raise many eyebrows, Google Ads have now started taking over the email lists. According to a 9to5google report, Google Ads have now started showing up under the inbox’s “Updates” filter. The new format marks a significant departure from the traditional placement of ads.

The news website has noticed that Google is displaying advertisements on the “Updates” filter of Gmail’s mobile application. This particular filter, which until now was free of ads, automatically arranges emails related to orders, important notifications, bills, and promotional messages. It is present in the email along with two other default options namely “Promotions” and “Social”. As of late, Gmail has started placing two ads at the beginning of the “Updates” tab.

As per the report, Gmail is also incorporating its advertisements into the desktop version of its email service, distributing them among the list of emails organised under different tabs. These ads are not displayed in the primary inbox, however.

People are turning to Twitter to voice their distress regarding this modification. “As a person who works very hard to keep my email in check, I am absolutely INCENSED that Gmail is just putting random ads in my inbox now,” one user wrote.

“Google’s going ham with Gmail ads now,” another user wrote.

Google, defending the move, has told 9to5google, “We are always experimenting with formats and working on ways to help people discover and connect with new businesses. The Promotions tab shows promotional emails from businesses that people subscribe to, as well as offers and deals from companies people might like. We rolled out instream ads in the Promotions tab last year across mobile and in the past month expanded to desktop as well.”