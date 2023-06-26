ChatGPT effect: LinkedIn’s new AI tool will help you write posts

LinkedIn, leading professional network platform, is testing a new way for users to use generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) for writing posts which can be shared with their network as updates on the platform.

The news was shared by Keren Baruch, Director of Product at LinkedIn, in a LinkedIn post. “When it comes to posting on LinkedIn, we’ve heard that you generally know what you want to say, but going from a great idea to a full fledged post can be challenging and time consuming. So, we’re starting to test a way for members to use generative AI directly within the LinkedIn share box,” she wrote in the post.

Just like other AI chatbots, the aim of the new LinkedIn feature will be help to users write smart and precise posts in less time. To start, user will need to first create a prompt of a least 30 words outlining what he or she wants to say, basically his or her own thoughts and perspective. Next, they can leverage generative AI to create a first draft which they can edit and polish as per the requirement.

LinkedIn earlier this year launched generative AI tool that can help users write ad copy. The tool basically uses data from the LinkedIn platform to generate introductory text and headlines for ads. It also gives users the option to make changes to the content, ensuring that it is aligned with their brand language.

The arrival of ChatGPT and the significant strides made in generative AI have encouraged more companies to adopt this transformative technology. With its ability to understand and generate human-like text, the technology has potential to revolutionise the way businesses interact with their customers, automate processes, and develop innovative solutions.

LinkedIn is not the only company that is developing generative AI tools for writing. Other companies, such as Meta and Google, are also working on similar technologies. Meta, the company that owns Facebook, in May announced that it is testing artificial intelligence-powered ad tools to create content while Google’s this year’s I/O 2023 largely focused on generative AI.

