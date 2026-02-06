Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah is set to inaugurate Bharat Taxi, the country’s first cooperative-driven ride-hailing service, in New Delhi today. The launch is being seen as a major step towards reinforcing India’s cooperative movement while expanding access to affordable, people-focused urban mobility.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the new platform is designed to put drivers — known as Sarathis — at the heart of the system, giving them control over ownership, daily operations and earnings. The model aims to move drivers away from aggregator-led structures that often limit their income and autonomy.

Bharat Taxi will follow a zero-commission framework:

Bharat Taxi will follow a zero-commission framework and offer rides without surge pricing, ensuring that earnings are shared directly with drivers.

The ministry also said the platform places strong emphasis on driver welfare, with provisions for health and accident insurance, retirement benefits and a dedicated support mechanism. It further highlighted initiatives such as Bike Didi, under which more than 150 women drivers have already joined the service.

Passengers are likely to benefit from noticeably cheaper rides, as officials say fares on Bharat Taxi could be up to 30 per cent lower than those charged by private cab operators. Unlike conventional ride-hailing platforms that typically deduct a commission of Rs 30–50 per trip, Bharat Taxi follows a zero-commission structure, enabling the cost advantage to be shared directly with riders. The platform has earlier claimed to have a network of more than four lakh registered drivers.

Safety has also been built into the service through multiple measures, including a dedicated customer helpline. Working alongside the Delhi Police, the platform has set up 35 special assistance booths to handle passenger complaints and grievances promptly. In addition, all drivers are subjected to a verification process to ensure a safer travel experience.

Pilot phase performance

Bharat Taxi was rolled out on a trial basis in December 2025 across Delhi and Gujarat. During this pilot phase, the service clocked an average of around 5,500 rides per day, of which nearly 4,000 were airport trips.