BGMI: Krafton adds luxury Aston Martin sports cars, premium in-game rewards for players; how to redeem

BGMI’s latest collaboration notes the addition of Aston Martin cars and other collectibles.

Written by Abhinav Anand
BGMI Krafton adds luxury Aston Martin sports cars, premium in-game rewards for players; how to redeem
BGMI x Aston Martin is now live.

BGMI parent Krafton Inc. has announced a collaboration with supercar maker Aston Martin. As a result, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is bringing an exclusive in-game event, “Aston Martin Speed Drift”. Similar to previous in-game events, vehicle skins, outfits, and gun skins on this theme have already entered the game’s lobby. 

It will be available till Oct. 10, and during this time, players can look forward to getting premium luxury skins using the in-game currency, called UC. The in-game currency can be purchased using real money, and the process might differ from device to device. You can also buy Royal Pass using in-game currency, or if you feel lucky, you can enter lucky draws in the game.

BGMI x Aston Martin: What’s new, and exciting? 

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has brought three Aston Martin cars to the game including Valkyrie, DBX707, and DBS Volante. Among the three, what’s catching more and more eyes is the Aston Martin DBS Volante as it debuts as BGMI’s first ever convertible car which means you can take advantage of the opening and closing mechanism. 

Moreover, other perks like quite several collectibles like outfits, gun skins, and others are also there. There are also mythic and legendary items which bring you closer to “Collector” achievement. Take note, that items with red shade are mythic, and pink shade are legendary. 

BGMI and Aston Martin collaboration is live and ready to play. If the feature isn’t available for you, try updating the game from the App Store and Google Play Store. This update may be followed by an in-app update, and you’re good to go.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 12:31 IST

