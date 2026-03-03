Reliance Digital is currently running its Apple sale, where popular Apple products are available at discounted prices. However, the spotlight is on Apple’s iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, which are getting a big discount during Reliance Digital’s latest Apple Sale, by taking the price of the flagship device to under Rs. 60,000. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) is available at an effective price of Rs 21,990.

iPhone 17 offer during the Reliance Digital sale

The 256GB version of the iPhone 17, which was launched at a price of Rs. 82,900 in September last year, is available for an effective price of Rs. 57,990 during the ongoing Reliance Digital sale.

The iPhone 17 Pro is available from Rs 1,07,990, with EMI plans starting at Rs 11,999 per month.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Display

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch panel, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.9-inch panel. Both devices come with a Super Retina XDR display, delivering bright, vibrant, and sharp visuals. Its enhanced brightness makes it easy to use outdoors, while the curved edges provide a more immersive viewing experience. Whether streaming videos, playing games, or browsing apps, the display offers excellent color accuracy and fluid touch response, maintaining Apple’s reputation for superior screen technology.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Camera

Apple has upgraded the iPhone 17 with a dual-camera system, and the iPhone 17 Pro with a triple-camera system that captures sharp, detailed images in various lighting conditions. Low-light photography is improved thanks to advanced Night Mode, while portrait shots look more natural and cinematic. Video enthusiasts can benefit from cinematic video recording and enhanced stabilization features, making this device ideal for content creation and photography.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Processor and Performance

The iPhone 17 comes with the A17 Bionic chipset, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro comes with the A17 Pro Bionic chipset. Gaming, multitasking, and app launches are smooth and responsive. The processors also support advanced AI and machine learning, enabling features like real-time photo processing, faster app recommendations, and improved battery optimization. Users can expect seamless performance across all iOS functions.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Design and Build

Apple, with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, offers a durable ceramic shield front, glass back, and lightweight body. The phones are both stylish and practical. Their ergonomic design ensures comfort for daily use, while water and dust resistance add durability. Available in multiple colors, the devices combine aesthetics with robustness.