Apple Music Sing karaoke-like feature to work on these iPhones, iPads running iOS 16.2 only: Report

A karaoke-style feature for Apple Music, called Apple Music Sing, is set to release with the iOS 16.2 update for iPhone. But a new report says that it will not be available across all iOS 16.2 running devices. It is because there are certain limitations in terms of hardware requirements. The update is expected to be out in the coming few weeks.

A new report by TechCrunch says that the list of compatible iPhone devices includes iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone SE (Gen 3) series. Apple mentioned that the new Apple Music Sing feature will be available for ‘compatible’ devices. The company describes Apple Music Sing as a new way to “hum, rap, jam or sing along with millions of your favourite songs.”

Based on the reports, 9to5Mac reported that iPad models with similar processors like iPad Air 4 and 5, iPad Pro M1, iPad mini 6, iPad 9 and 10 are in the list of the compatible devices which can have Apple Music Sing. Apple Tv 4K is also speculated to get Apple Music Sing support. The iOS 16.2 update will be a significant one as it will have a stable version and bring 5G connectivity as well for devices in India.

The sing karaoke feature of Apple music, the official music streaming service by Apple Inc will maintain the pricing at same levels across all devices.

There might be other payment options included other than the monthly plan option, like quarterly or yearly. Once the feature is enabled, it may let the users control the vocals like reducing or removing certain frequencies. Playback versions are also being stipulated to be added but there is no report regarding the same.

