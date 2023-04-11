scorecardresearch
Apple Music down for thousands, other services also affected

According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, services including the support service and Apple store were down for thousands.

Written by Reuters
apple music
Logo of an Apple store is seen as Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington, U.S. (Photo source: Reuters)

Apple Inc‘s music service was facing issues, the iPhone-maker said on its status page on late Monday, while users reported issues with various other services of the company. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, services including the support service and Apple store were down for thousands. More than 3,300 users reported issues with streaming Apple Music at the peak of outage, while nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States.

Apple’s status page indicated that Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, and iTunes Match were facing an ongoing “outage.” Additionally, users were reportedly encountering issues with Apple News, the status page showed.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding the cause of the outage or whether other services were impacted as indicated by Downdetector. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

First published on: 11-04-2023 at 09:55 IST

