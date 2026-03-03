Apple is in the middle of a major launch week, generating significant excitement across the tech industry. Among the most anticipated reveals is a new affordable MacBook, a move that could help Apple narrow the gap between its high-end flagship devices and more accessible, entry-level options.

Apple’s reportedly affordable MacBook model:

If launched, it will be positioned at a lower level than the MacBook Air in Apple’s lineup of notebooks. This may signal a change in Apple’s entry-level Mac strategy.

The upcoming Apple laptop will reportedly retain Apple’s aluminium design, with initial leaks suggesting it may resemble the MacBook Air rather than previous MacBook designs. There have been suggestions that Apple may have been testing a range of colour schemes for the product, with brighter colours like yellow, blue, and pink, in addition to traditional Apple colours like silver and dark grey.

he information regarding the display is still vague, with rumors suggesting that it could be either 12.9 inches or 13 inches in size. To ensure that the price tag is competitive in the market, Apple could also cut down on certain features.

These features could include a lower level of brightness in the display and the absence of features such as True Tone. Other features that could be cut down on include the absence of a backlit keyboard, lower SSD speeds, and lower-end components compared to the premium Macs.

The MacBook may feature Apple’s upcoming processor, the Apple A18 Pro. This processor was recently featured in Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro. This processor boasts an impressive single-core performance and efficiency with its recent 3nm processor architecture.

This upcoming MacBook may prove to be effective for users who wish to browse the internet, attend online classes, write documents, watch videos, and adjust images. However, the MacBook computer may not prove to be effective for users who wish to edit videos in 4K resolution and render images in 3D.

Apple’s affordable MacBook expected India price

According to reports, Apple may place this laptop in the range of $599 to $799 for international markets. For India, there have been speculations that the entry-level MacBook may start at around Rs 60,000. However, if Apple can keep the price of its products attractive for the Indian market, it may help the company in providing macOS devices to students at a lower cost.