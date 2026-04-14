The anticipation for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has been building up ahead of the WWDC 2026 event, with Apple expected to give us a glimpse of iOS 27 — the OS that will power the iPhone 18 series. Rumours and leaks have already revealed everything the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to bring to the table. With an iPhone Fold expected later this year, things might be looking exciting for the Apple fanbase.

With a bold new Burgundy Red colourway, better cameras and a faster chipset, the iPhone 18 Pro could be the one to have this year. However, there’s less talk about the iPhone 18 vanilla, and there’s a good reason behind it — Apple won’t launch it this year in September 2026 — at least that’s what the leaks say. Instead, the iPhone 18 is expected to get its own launch event in early 2027 alongside a more affordable iPhone 18e.

However, industry insiders have revealed a couple of details that the vanilla iPhone 18 may bring to the table. It might not look different from the iPhone 17, but there are enough upgrades under the hood to keep it a tempting affair for those who seek value.

ALSO READ From Mumbai to OpenAI: How Rushabh Doshi built and sold his AI powered startup to Sam Altman

1. A ‘revolutionary’ new chip

At the heart of the iPhone 18 is expected to be Apple’s next-generation A20 chip manufactured on an advanced 2nm process by TSMC. This new platform promises significant improvements in both raw processing power and energy efficiency. With on-device AI features growing more demanding, especially as Apple partners with Google to empower its Apple Intelligence features, the A20 chip is likely to deliver smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and noticeably better battery life during intensive tasks like video editing or generative AI workloads.

2. Lots more RAM

One of the most anticipated upgrades to the standard iPhone 18 is a jump to 12GB of RAM on the standard iPhone 18 — a major leap from previous base models. This increase would bring the entry-level variant closer in capability to Pro models, enabling seamless heavy multitasking, quicker app switching, and stronger support for future iOS updates and memory-hungry AI apps. The extra RAM is also expected to enhance the phone’s long-term software support and overall responsiveness.

3. Sharper 24MP front camera

Selfie enthusiasts and frequent video callers could benefit from a possible upgrade to a 24MP front camera. The higher-resolution sensor should deliver noticeably sharper details, improved portrait effects, better low-light performance, and clearer video quality during FaceTime or virtual meetings.

4. A brighter display

While the display size is rumoured to stay largely unchanged, Apple is reportedly pushing its suppliers to achieve much higher peak brightness levels. If successful, the iPhone 18’s screen could become brighter under direct sunlight, making it far more practical for outdoor use, navigation, or consuming content in bright environments.

5. Slimmer ‘Dynamic Island’

The iconic Dynamic Island could become more discreet on the standard iPhone 18. By relocating some Face ID components under the display or optimising the hardware layout, Apple may shrink the pill-shaped cutout, resulting in a cleaner, more immersive viewing experience without requiring a full redesign.

6. Pressure-based Camera Control

Apple is also expected to refine the Camera Control button introduced in recent models. The new version may rely solely on pressure-based input, eliminating the combined touch-and-button mechanism. This simplification is intended to make the feature more intuitive while reducing hardware complexity and potential points of failure.

Beyond these six upgrades, the iPhone 18 is likely to retain a design language similar to its predecessor, with only subtle refinements such as a slightly sleeker camera bump.

iPhone 18 expected launch date

The vanilla iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e could be reserved for a launch in early 2027, thus letting the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Fold take all the attention during the 2026 September launch timeline. Hence, the iPhone 17 will remain the standard iPhone choice for a longer period.