Apple has started its 2026 Launch calender from today onwards since the Cupertino based Tech giant will be doing a major product announcment this week on March 4 2026. This is after Apple CEO Tim Cook teased a “big week ahead” with an “Apple Launch” hashtag, additionally Apple has media events scheduled in New York, Shanghai and London on Wednesday, March 4. Therefore a lot of people are speculating that Apple will release a products on that day.

During these media events there are reports Apple will be releasing the iPhone 17e, a new successor to the iPhone 16e, and new products in the iPad portfolio. According to a report by Mac Rumours there is alot of hype about the Low Cost iPhone. The specifications for which we have mentioned below based on confirmed reports and trustworthy reports.

iPhone 17e Performance

The new iPhone is expected to run on Apple’s A19 chipset, which will make it faster and more efficient than the A18 in the 16e. It may also come with a C1X modem, offering better network speeds and improved battery life. These upgrades could make the 17e closer in performance to Apple’s more expensive models. Apple could be planning to use a downclocked version of the A19 chip in the ‌iPhone‌ 17e, and if that’s the case, its performance won’t quite match the ‌iPhone 17‌’s performance.

Aside from the improved CPU and GPU, the A19 has an updated display engine, image signal processor, and Neural Engine for improved AI performance. Every GPU core features a Neural Accelerator to boost the performance of local AI models.

iPhone 17e Display

The iPhone 17e is expected to feature the same display panel as the iPhone 16e, which means it will be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. Apple brought 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates to the standard iPhone 17 in 2025, however the same refresh rate display will not be used.

Apart from these changes the ‌iPhone 16e‌ does not have always-on display technology, and that’s not likely to change with the ‌iPhone‌ 17e. To support always-on, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e would need an OLED display with 1-nit minimum brightness, which is limited to Apple’s more expensive iPhones. HDR and brightness are also lacking compared to Apple’s flagship lineup.

iPhone 17e Camera

The ‌iPhone‌ 17e is expected to have a single Megapixel Wide Angle camera at the back, with no upgrade rumored. The ‌iPhone 16e‌ doesn’t have a Camera Control button, and there’s no sign that Apple plans to bring it to the ‌iPhone‌ 17e, either.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ models got an upgraded 18-megapixel Center Stage front-facing camera, but rumors suggest the ‌iPhone‌ 17e will continue to use the same 12-megapixel front-facing camera as the ‌iPhone 16e‌.

iPhone 17e expected price:

As far as the pricing is concerned, leaks suggest that the iPhone 17e will be available in the Indian market at a price between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000. In the United States, the phone may ship at $599, and in Dubai for AED 2,199.