Apple iPhone 15 to come with USB-C cable limited to USB 2.0 speeds: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to limit the USB-C speeds of the iPhone 15 to USB 2.0 speeds. This means that the iPhone 15 will be slower when transferring files, connecting to external devices, and charging.

The news was first reported by leaker Majin Bu, who has a good track record of accuracy. According to Bu, the iPhone 15 will come with a USB-C cable that is limited to USB 2.0 speeds. This means that the maximum data transfer rate will be 480Mbps, which is the same as the current Lightning port. The iPhone 15 Pro models may get the Thunderbolt USB-C port with data transfer speeds up to 40Gbps.

Bu claims that the new iPhone 15 will come with a 1.6m long USB-C cable with USB 2.0 20V3A port. He also states that the new charging cable may have the same bandwidth and speeds as the Lightning cable. He also claims that iPhone 15 cable will be 1-meter longer, thicker and more durable than the Lightning cable.

The new USB-C cable is not MFI-certified. MFI stands for Made For iPhone accessories that Apple developers certify to meet Apple performance standards. These accessories are approved to be compatible with iPhones.

The exact reasons why Apple is limiting the iPhone 15 USB-C speeds are not known. However, it is possible that it is a cost-saving measure, or that Apple wants to make faster speeds exclusive for iPhone 15 Pro models.

Another report from Apple device collector Kosutami claims that Apple could introduce colour matched and braided USB cables for iPhone 15. The cables could come white, black, yellow, purple, and orange colour options. Kosutami also claims that the new USB-C cable will be 1.5m in length., double the length of Apple’s current Lightning to USB cable that measures 0.5m in length.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.