In a meeting that combined national security with the tech industry, Tim Cook was reportedly warned by the Central Intelligence Agency that China could take military action against Taiwan by 2027. The closed-door briefing took place in 2023 and was meant to alert major U.S. tech companies about growing geopolitical risks.

The warning was first reported by The New York Times and later reported by MacRumors. According to the reports, senior U.S. officials shared intelligence suggesting that China has been preparing its military in a way that could allow it to move on Taiwan within the next few years.

Why this matters to Apple?

Taiwan plays a huge role in the global tech industry. The island is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC. The company makes most of the world’s advanced chips, including the processors used in iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

If there were a conflict in Taiwan, chip production could be badly affected. That would disrupt global supply chains and hurt companies like Apple that depend heavily on these chips. It could also affect the broader global economy, as semiconductors are used in everything from smartphones to cars.

Tech companies reconsider supply chains

The reports suggest that Tim Cook was deeply concerned after the briefing. Like other tech leaders, he was told to prepare for possible disruptions. In recent years, Apple has already started diversifying its manufacturing and investing more in production outside China and Taiwan.

TSMC has also begun building factories in the United States, including in Arizona. These steps are part of a larger effort to reduce dependence on a single region for critical technology components.

While no one knows if China will actually move on Taiwan by 2027, the warning has made one thing clear: global politics now plays a major role in how tech companies plan their future.

On Tuesday, Apple shareholders rejected a proposal requiring the company to report on its reliance on China for manufacturing most of its products. The vote comes after nearly a decade of efforts by Apple to diversify production to countries like Vietnam, India, and the U.S., where the company recently announced it will begin assembling some Mac mini computers to meet domestic demand later this year.

During a Q&A session, Apple CEO told shareholders that while the company plans to continue annual dividend increases, it is prioritizing investments in technologies such as AI.