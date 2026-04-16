For job seekers in the software engineering field, Anthropic is one of the hot destinations at the moment. The company, which is behind the headline-grabbing Claude Mythos AI model – one of the most capable AI that can have implications on cybersecurity, is actively recruiting engineers for its development team. The firm is promising pay packages as high as $405,000, which sounds great for those with engineering backgrounds. There are approximately 454 roles open at the AI firm.

Except when you look at what the company’s CEO shared a while ago in an interview – coding is going away, and so is all of software engineering.

This was exactly what Dario Amodei had discussed in detail on Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People by WTF’ podcast, related to the jobs that AI is going to replace in the future.

Dario Amodei’s original controversial prediction

In that interview with Kamath, Amodei argued that AI tools like Claude Code are transforming software development, and it could eventually make software engineering a thing that AI can handle, just like coding. “Coding is going away first… or coding is being done by the AI models first, and then the broader task of software engineering…,” he said.

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While pure coding tasks are rapidly being automated, he stated that higher-level engineering, like architecture, user-focused design, team management, and critical decision-making, remains deeply human. He suggested AI would amplify productivity dramatically, making engineers “20 times more productive” in many cases, although he acknowledged the risk of deskilling if tools are used poorly.

But Anthropic is now hiring engineers: Why?

With the AI race only increasing its pace, Anthropic is now expanding its software engineering team, willing to add another 434 roles in the engineering section, with salary packages ranging from $320,000 to $405,000.

While Amodei had commented on the possibility of AI taking over the work of basic coding and software engineering, he had also described how AI could help increase productivity multiplefold with humans in the mix, especially as AI takes over the repetitive roles.

Amodei’s explained that AI automates the grunt work (coding), but the highest-value parts, i.e., architecture, product sense, user understanding, critical decision-making, and orchestrating AI systems, remain human. Because AI makes the remaining work so much more leveraged, each engineer becomes dramatically more productive, allowing companies to tackle far more ambitious projects, build more products, and solve more problems than before. This increased capacity and lower cost of building software ultimately drives higher demand for elite engineers who can direct and oversee AI systems.

Hence, the global software engineer pool went from roughly 5 million in 2010 to 28.7 million today, as per data from SlashData’s State of the Developer Nation. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects 17% growth in US software developer roles through 2033, adding 304,000 positions. The pool is projected to hit 45 million engineers by 2030.

Here’s what critics and users have stated on this topic.

so coding is not dead yet… 👀 pic.twitter.com/nhm5nEyHLS — Shafi (@shhhafi_) April 14, 2026

then why they keep scaring people that coding is dead



i was convinced to become a farmer at one point pic.twitter.com/Z4mSnCcy1R — Sahil Panhotra | Indie Builder | Dev (@SahilPanhotra) April 14, 2026

the real tension is that "writing code" and "software engineering" are different jobs now. they're hiring engineers to architect and validate, not type. the code production gets automated, the judgment doesn't — Ratrekt Labs (@RatrektLabs) April 14, 2026

My take: It is right that coding is being commoditized, but the value of engineers is actually moving up the stack into design, judgment, and system thinking. AI isn’t replacing devs, it’s changing where they create value. April 14, 2026

The missing piece: these engineers aren't writing code. They're writing specifications that become code. The job title stays the same but the actual work shifted from implementation to architecture overnight. Biggest skill arbitrage in tech right now is learning to think in… — Dan (@salinasdanielf) April 14, 2026

Anthropic’s own job listings appear to reflect this reality. The company is seeking engineers who can work alongside advanced AI, review and architect AI-generated code, and ship at a faster scale.

“Anthropic engineers don’t really write code the same way anymore… They let Claude write it. They edit. They review. They architect,” Amodei added in that interview.