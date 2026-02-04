Amazon India has launched its World Cup Sale 2026, bringing some of the deepest discounts on smart TVs this season. With offers of up to 65 percent off on major brands like Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, LG and more, this limited time event is particularly for shoppers seeking big screens at wallet-friendly prices.

In the value segment, 32-inch smart TVs from brands such as TCL, Samsung and Xiaomi have seen steep price slashes, making them attractive options for secondary rooms, kids’ spaces, or budget-conscious viewers.

TCL 32-inch QLED Google TV – Rs. 10,700

Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV – Rs. 12,999

Acer 40-inch FHD LED Google TV – Rs. 13,249

Xiaomi 43-inch FX LED Fire TV – Rs. 19,999

Philips 32-inch HD Smart LED Google TV – Rs. 10,999

43-inch TV Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 30,000 If you’re ready to stretch your budget more than 20K, you can now get some great deals from brands like Samsung, LG, and Hisense.

Vu 43-inch GloQLED 4K Google TV – Rs. 21,499

Toshiba 50-inch 4K LED Google TV – Rs. 23,999

Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vivid Pro TV – Rs. 25,490

LG 43-inch 4K LED TV – Rs. 24,990

Hisense 55-inch 4K LED Google TV – Rs. 28,499

Premium Smart TV Deals

For those willing to stretch into premium territory, larger screens up to 65 inches are on sale with discounts approaching 65 percent.

Samsung 55-inch Vision AI QLED TV – Rs. 40,990

Sony Bravia 2 4K Ultra HD Google TV – Rs. 43,690

TCL 55-inch 4K QD Mini LED TV – Rs. 41,999

Xiaomi 65-inch Smart X Pro QLED TV – Rs. 49,999

Philips 75-inch 4K QLED Google TV – Rs. 53,499

Samsung Crystal 65-inch 4K Vivid TV – Rs. 58,990

LG UA Series 65-inch 4K TV (2025 model) – Rs. 59,990

The World Cup sale deal will be valid until Feb 5. As noted earlier, most of the deals mentioned here include bank offers, and some of these deals may be available only for a limited period. So, if you’re planning to buy a new TV, hurry up and grab the offer.

Bank Discounts and Coupons

Amazon has also sweetened the TV deals with instant discounts on select bank cards and additional coupon codes.

10% instant discount on Bandhan Bank cards

10% instant discount on Bank of Baroda (BOB) Visa debit cards

7.5% instant discount on BOB, Kotak, Yes Bank, and Axis Bank credit cards

Up to Rs. 3,750 discount on HSBC cards

Up to Rs. 5,500 discount on IDFC First Bank cards