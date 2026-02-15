New Delhi is gearing up for a landmark event on the global AI stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on February 16, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The five-day programme, running from February 16 to 20, runs alongside the flagship India AI Impact Summit 2026 — the first major global AI gathering hosted in the Global South. Focusing on the themes of People, Planet, and Progress, the event aims to drive concrete commitments for inclusive, sustainable, and human-centric AI development.

The Expo, envisioned as a national showcase of AI in action, brings together over 300 exhibitors from India and 30+ countries, featuring 10+ thematic pavilions, 13 country pavilions, and 600+ startups. It highlights policy, innovation, and large-scale implementation under one roof.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Event schedule and agenda highlights

The agenda is tentative and subject to updates (per the official website impact.indiaai.gov.in):

February 16 (Monday): PM Modi inaugurates the India AI Impact Expo at 5 PM. The day features high-impact keynote addresses, policy-focused panel discussions, expert roundtables, and the Expo opening. Sessions run from 9:30 AM to 6 PM at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, setting the intellectual foundation for the week.

ALSO READ iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max set to launch later this year with 5 upgrades Pro users wanted

February 17 (Tuesday): High-level panel discussions and launch of Knowledge Compendiums on AI in Health, Energy, Education, Agriculture, and Gender Empowerment.

February 18 (Wednesday): Focus on bridging research and practice via the Research Symposium, showcasing cutting-edge AI research, methodologies, and evidence-based policy insights from academics, researchers, and think tanks. Sessions conclude by 4:30 PM, followed by evening traffic restrictions around the venue.

February 19 (Thursday): Formal Opening Ceremony of the main Summit, led by PM Modi (invite-only inaugural). Followed by the Leaders’ Plenary (bringing together national and international decision-makers for collective commitments and partnerships) and a high-profile CEOs Roundtable addressed by the Prime Minister.

February 20 (Friday): High-level GPAI Council Meetings convene member countries to review progress, align priorities, and strengthen multilateral cooperation.

The event spans Bharat Mandapam and additional venues like Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, with over 700 sessions, an AI Impact Expo, thematic pavilions, and public engagement elements.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Star-studded lineup of guests

The Summit expects 15–20 Heads of Government, over 50 international ministers, and more than 40 prominent CEOs from global and Indian companies. Confirmed or anticipated high-profile attendees include:

Sundar Pichai (CEO, Alphabet/Google)

Sam Altman (CEO, OpenAI)

Jensen Huang (CEO, NVIDIA)

Demis Hassabis (CEO, Google DeepMind)

Bill Gates (Chair, Gates Foundation)

Mukesh Ambani (Chairman, Reliance Industries)

Nandan Nilekani (Co-founder, Infosys)

And leaders from Microsoft, Qualcomm, Mistral AI, Meta, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, and more.

International delegations, including from the US (via USISPF), feature executives from FedEx, Ericsson, and others.

Traffic restrictions and advisory for Delhi commuters

Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for February 16–20 due to VVIP movements, security protocols, and heavy delegate traffic around Pragati Maidan/Bharat Mandapam.

Restrictions: Certain roads will face partial/full closures, diversions, or no-entry zones, especially during peak hours (e.g., after 6 PM on select days). Up to 49 roads may be affected, including stretches of Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, and areas around Connaught Place/Outer Circle.

Peak Impact: February 19 (inaugural day) sees tighter controls — gates open at 6 AM and close at 7:30 AM for the main arena (limited seating, invitation-only access).

Alternate Routes: Use Ring Road, Ashram Flyover, or outer corridors to avoid congestion. Commuters are advised to plan journeys early, use public transport (Metro, DTC buses), or opt for airport/railway transfers via designated routes.

Airport/Railway: Dedicated lanes at IGI Airport for accredited delegates; expect delays on approach roads.

General Tips: Avoid central Delhi routes if possible; follow real-time updates from Delhi Traffic Police social media or apps.

The event underscores India’s leadership in democratising AI for the Global South, with expectations of major deliverables in governance, sustainability, and cross-border partnerships. Registration remains open via the official portal (impact.indiaai.gov.in), though main Summit access is largely invite-only.