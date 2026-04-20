The Noise Master Buds 2 mark a clear step up for the brand as it looks to transition from budget audio into the premium segment. Priced at Rs 8,999, these true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds lean heavily on their “Sound by Bose” tuning – and to a large extent, that promise holds up.

At the core of the experience are 10mm PU+PEEK drivers paired with a six-microphone environmental noise cancellation (ENC) system. This setup works effectively during calls, minimising background disturbances and ensuring voices come through clearly. There is also a transparency mode, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed.

Sound quality is where the Master Buds 2 make their strongest impression. The audio profile is balanced and refined – bass is present but controlled, vocals are crisp, and highs remain clean without becoming harsh. This versatility makes them equally suited for podcasts and bass-heavy music. Noise has also added 360-degree spatial audio, powered by a built-in six-axis IMU sensor, which adds an immersive layer to the listening experience, albeit with limited everyday utility. Support for an AI voice assistant further enhances convenience.

ALSO READ Infinix takes on mid-range biggies

Active noise cancellation (ANC), rated at up to 51dB, performs well in typical environments, cutting out office hum and traffic noise with reasonable consistency. Call quality, aided by AI-based noise reduction, remains dependable across use cases.

Design and usability are equally strong. The earbuds are lightweight with a snug fit, making them comfortable for extended listening sessions. The vinyl-inspired case adds a distinctive, premium touch. Battery life is another highlight, delivering between 30 and 40 hours with the case, along with fast charging support.

On the features front, the Master Buds 2 are well-equipped. They support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec for high-resolution 24-bit/96kHz Bluetooth streaming, along with dual connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Find My Device, in-ear detection, and head gesture controls. Integration with the Noise Audio app rounds out the experience.

ALSO READ Backup power you can trust

Overall, the Noise Master Buds 2 present a compelling package with strong audio performance and an extensive feature set. While there is still room for greater polish, particularly in refining the overall experience, they represent a confident and credible move into the premium audio space.

KEY FEATURES

IPX5 rating, Hi-res audio (LHDC 5.0)

51dB active noise cancellation

360-degrees Spatial Audio with head tracking

6-mic ENC, dual device pairing

6 hours playtime with earbuds; 30 hours with case

Estimated street price: Rs 8,999