The Maldives has once again proven that it sits at the very top of the world’s travel wish list. At the 20th Global Travel Awards, held on March 25 at the Crown London Hotel in London, the Maldives was named the Best Travel Destination Worldwide.

The announcement, which the Global Travel Awards shared on their official Instagram, comes as no surprise to seasoned travellers – but it is visible proof of the tiny Indian Ocean island nation’s continued domination on the global stage. The awards are based on the real opinions of travellers from across the world, making the accolade even more authentic.

A destination that has earned its crown many times over

This is far from a one-off moment. The Maldives currently holds the unprecedented record of securing the World’s Leading Destination award for six consecutive years at the World Travel Awards as well – a separate but equally prestigious recognition in global tourism.

In TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards for 2026, the Maldives also outperformed several major international tourism hubs and was named the third best honeymoon destination globally.

Known for its pristine natural environment, incredible flora and fauna, world-class hospitality standards and strong commitment to environmental stewardship, the Maldives continues to set an example for all Asian countries in the field of tourism.

Why travellers keep coming back

With its crystalline lagoons, powder-white beaches and world-renowned overwater bungalows, the Maldives is the best example of barefoot luxury and remains one of the most aspirational destinations on earth. But the appeal goes beyond picture-perfect scenery.

Resorts across the country are increasingly including sustainable practices in their operations. Renewable energy adoption and marine conservation initiatives are among the most important objectives for business owners; aligning luxury tourism with long-term environmental protection alongside community involvement is almost too utopian for many of us to consider.

Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards, said the Maldives “continues to set the global standard for luxury and sustainable tourism.” Meanwhile, Ibrahim Shiuree, Managing Director of Visit Maldives, noted that the destination’s recognition reflects “the natural beauty and hospitality that define the Maldives experience” alongside its commitment to responsible tourism.

The Island is set to host Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony later this year in September – another incredible achievement for the ‘garland of islands.’

How to get there from India – it’s easier and cheaper than you think

For Indian travellers, the Maldives is one of the most accessible international destinations. Direct flights to Malé are available from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, operated by airlines including IndiGo, Air India and Maldivian.

Maldives Those flying from Chennai, Hyderabad or Kolkata can reach Malé via a short connection. As of 2026, around 50+ flights operate weekly between India and the Maldives. Flight times are short — Bengaluru to Malé takes under two hours, while Mumbai to Malé averages around two hours and fifty minutes.

Return fares start from as low as Rs 15,000, making the Maldives far more within reach than its luxury image might suggest. And here’s the best part for Indian passport holders: Indian nationals do not require a pre-arrival visa and are granted a 30-day free visa on arrival, provided they hold a valid passport, proof of sufficient funds and a return ticket.