Billionaire wedding in Jodhpur: The wedding of billionaire Nikesh Arora’s daughter is talk of the town. Not just because of the lavish expenditure, but also the A-list guests attending the festive affair. One of these guests is US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick who was recently spotted in Jodhpur. The high-profile wedding is set to take place in Rajasthan’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday, February 28. Along with Lutnick, the event will also be attended by the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

Private celebrations commenced earlier this week, on February 25. The four-day destination wedding began at The Lodhi in New Delhi, followed by a Holi celebration at Bal Samand Palace in Jodhpur, as per a News18 report. The sangeet ceremony will take place at Mehrangarh Fort, with the wedding vows and rituals culminating at Umaid Bhawan.

ALSO READ Nita Ambani hosts Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok in Jamnagar – Inside the wedding festivities

Who are Ayesha Arora and Jack Hughes?

Ayesha Arora is the daughter of the CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks. An Indian-origin techie billionaire, his net worth has been reported to be $1.3 billion by Forbes. A former Google employee, Nikesh has always supported Ayesha, who has mostly stayed out of the media spotlight.

In 2023, Nikesh became one of the highest-paid CEOs in the world and surpassed Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. His early education stems from the Indian Institute of Technology (Benaras Hindu University) in Varanasi. In 1989, after starting his career with Wipro, he moved to the US to pursue higher education.

Minimal details are available about the groom, Jack Hughes. However, he is also being confused with a US Ice Hockey NHL player, sharing his name.

Last year, pharma lord Raju Mantena’s daughter got married in Udaipur, which was attended by several Bollywood stars and global icons like Beyonce and Justin Bieber.