We’ve seen actors gain or lose weight for roles before, but Udaybir Sandhu just raised the bar. To play a character spanning two decades, from age 20 to 40, in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the actor underwent an intense transformation. Known for the viral ‘Jassi’ line, Sandhu shared on Instagram that playing ‘Pinda’ required immense sacrifice, writing that he pushed his physical limits to ensure he did justice to the role.

‘A lot of discipline, blood, sweat and tears have gone into making this. Hope you enjoy watching Pinda on the big screen,’ he said in a recent Instagram post.

With Sandhu pushing his limits to achieve a specific physique for his role of ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, one question that popped in the comments section was – ‘Is this sudden transformation safe?’

The illusion of ‘fast’ results

While it’s fascinating to watch an actor drop or gain 15 kgs for the big screen, Dietician Nidhi Sahai, Head of Dietetics at Medanta Hospital, Noida, warns that what looks heroic on camera can be dangerous for the heart.

“This type of rapid weight loss and gain can have many risks if it is not closely monitored and supervised by professionals,” Sahai explains to The FinancialExpress.com. She further shares that when the body is pushed into a sudden deficit, it doesn’t just burn fat, it raids its own muscle stores. This often results in chronic fatigue, severe nutrient depletion, and hormonal imbalances that can take years to correct.

A 2025 study titled Is it bad to lose weight too quickly published in Healthline supports Nidhi Sahai’s point of view. As per the study, losing weight too quickly often leads to muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, and extreme fatigue. The study further explains that rapid, very‑low‑calorie diets are hard to sustain and frequently cause weight regain, which worsens body composition and metabolic health, reinforcing her point that such cycling is dangerous without professional supervision.

The danger doubles when the weight comes back. “Gaining weight quickly, usually through poor eating habits, leads to an increase in body fat, cholesterol levels, and immense stress on the heart and other vital organs,” she adds.

What happens in ‘weight cycling?’

From a doctor’s lens, what Sandhu underwent is known as ‘weight cycling.’ According to Dr Rakesh Kumar Prasad, Senior Consultant of Endocrinology at Fortis Hospital, Noida, the body possesses a biological memory that doesn’t appreciate these roller-coaster shifts.

“When we evaluate the effect on overall metabolism, we find that ‘adaptive thermogenesis’ occurs,” Dr Prasad told TheFinancialExpress.com. Essentially, the body becomes too energy-efficient, burning fewer calories to survive. When the weight is eventually regained, the metabolism doesn’t ‘bounce back.’ Instead, the body becomes a sponge for fat, making any future weight loss harder.

A 2023 study in Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism found that sudden weight loss in physique athletes led to a significant drop in resting energy expenditure (REE) and hormonal changes consistent with ‘adaptive thermogenesis,’ where the body burns fewer calories after dieting.

This isn’t just about calories; it’s a hormonal chemical war. Dr Prasad points out that repeated cycles alter leptin and ghrelin, the hormones that tell you when you’re full or hungry. “Hunger signals become stronger and harder to regulate,” he warns. Meanwhile, cortisol (the stress hormone) spikes, specifically promoting abdominal fat storage and the breakdown of muscle protein.

The hidden risks of sudden weight loss: From diabetes to the heart

The most alarming part of these drastic transformations isn’t the scale; it’s the damage to the body. Dr Prasad explains that weight cycling can severely worsen insulin sensitivity. When your body stops using glucose efficiently, it stores it as fat instead. This ‘yo-yo’ effect significantly increases the risk of Type 2 Diabetes and cardiovascular strain.

“These repeated overshoots above normal values during periods of weight re-gain put additional stress on the cardiovascular system,” Dr Prasad shares. This affects everything from heart rate and blood pressure to the level of lipids and insulin circulating in the blood.

So, what is the ‘safe’ limit?

For the average person not surrounded by a team of Hollywood-grade trainers and doctors, the experts are clear – keep it slow. Dr Prasad defines safe weight loss as no more than 1 to 1.5 kg per week. Anything faster risks gallstones, electrolyte imbalances, and muscle depletion.

Nidhi Sahai agrees, suggesting a target of 0.5 to 1 kg per week for the general population. “This gradual approach allows for less muscle loss and a smaller impact on your metabolic rate,” she said. While extreme shifts might be a requirement for certain high-stakes occupations, she insists they are neither practical nor sustainable for the rest of us.

Sahai further said that, “The goal should be making consistent healthy habits, eating diverse healthy foods, working out regularly, and getting plenty of sleep.”

In the end, Sandhu’s performance may live forever on film, but for our own health, the ‘slow and steady’ route is the only one that wins the race.