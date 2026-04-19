When we think of Japanese trains, we usually picture the famous Bullet Trains, which are sleek, high-tech machines zooming across the country at 200 miles per hour. But currently, the world is falling in love with a train that does the exact opposite. It’s slow, it’s old-fashioned, and it’s only four miles long.

The Sagano Romantic Train, located in the historic heart of Kyoto, was recently named the most scenic railway journey in the entire world. According to a study by travel insurer InsureandGo, this short Japanese route beat out epic mountain climbs and famous cross-country voyages to take the top spot.

So, what makes a 25-minute train ride so special? It turns out that sometimes, the best way to see the world is to slow down and let the windows stay open.

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A journey through a living painting

The Sagano Romantic Train (also known as the Sagano Torokko) winds through the Hozugawa River valley. It connects the popular tourist district of Arashiyama to the rural city of Kameoka. While the distance is short, the views are nothing short of breathtaking.

As the train chugs along the base of the mountains, passengers are treated to a front-row seat of the Hozugawa River. The water is emerald-green in the summer and crystal clear in the winter, snakes through steep, rocky cliffs and thick forests.

The train itself is a throwback to a different era. With its wooden benches and ‘clack-clack’ rhythm, it feels more like a vintage adventure than a daily commute. For those who want to get even closer to nature, the train features a legendary fifth carriage called ‘The Rich.’ This open-air car has no windows and a transparent floor, allowing travellers to feel the mountain breeze and hear the rushing river below as they pass.

A scene for every season

One of the reasons this route topped the global charts is its incredible seasonal transformations. During the peak spring season, the tracks are lined with cherry blossom trees that create a romantic tunnel of soft pink petals, while summer transforms the valley into a deep, vibrant green that offers a cool escape from the humid heat.

By autumn, the mountains seemingly ‘catch fire’ as maple trees turn brilliant shades of orange, red, and gold that reflect off the river’s surface. Even in winter, the landscape remains captivating, as lucky travellers might see the valley dusted with white snow, turning the entire region into a quiet, monochromatic wonderland.

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Why we love the ‘slow travel’ trend

In a world where we are constantly rushing from point A to point B, the Sagano Romantic Train represents a shift in how we want to vacation. We are moving away from “fast” and toward “meaningful.”

The InsureandGo study found that people weren’t just looking at the scenery; they were fixated on it. There is something meditative about watching a river bend or seeing cherry blossoms drift past a window. It’s a reminder that the journey itself is often more important than the destination.

Planning your trip

If you’re planning to visit Kyoto to see this for yourself, you’ll need to be quick. Because the route is so short and the views are so famous, tickets sell out almost instantly, especially during the cherry blossom (late March to April) and autumn foliage (November) seasons.

Travel experts at Inside Kyoto recommend booking your seats at least a month in advance. If you can’t snag a spot in the open-air ‘Rich’ carriage, don’t worry, the large, panoramic windows in the other cars still offer a spectacular view.