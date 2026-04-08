Billionaire morning routines: CEOs are often known for their strenuous morning routines. From checking emails at the crack of dawn to practising hours of ‘silence’, the morning routine for most CEOs is practically the same. Today, we give you a sneak-peek into the morning routine of Snapchat co-founder, Evan Spiegel.

Spiegel, with a net worth of $2.1 billion, as per Forbes, became the world’s youngest billionaire in 2015. His company went public in 2017 and got listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In the same year, he tied the knot with supermodel Miranda Kerr, who he claims is one of the inspirations behind his aspirational routines. Currently, Spiegel jointly owns just above 20% of Snapchat. According to Forbes, his net worth hit an all-time high of $11.1 billion in 2021.

How Evan Spiegel starts his day

According to the Entrepreneurship Handbook, Snap Inc’s billionaire co-founder Evan Spiegel starts his day at 5 AM, a routine he shared in 2018. He refers to this early morning slot as “Evan Time,” his personal version of ‘me-time’.

Interestingly, other top leaders share this habit of carving out quiet, focused time in the morning. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, for instance, practices what he calls a “silent hour” dedicated exclusively to deep focus and creative work

The Entrepreneurship Handbook further suggests that between 5 AM and 7 AM, Spiegel does whatever he wants; these are the few undisturbed hours he spends entirely with himself. Though he can’t completely escape work, he sets aside a specific window after waking up to check his emails and Snap-related matters. This is usually followed by a double espresso shot, which helps kickstart his day with heightened alertness and sharp focus.

According to a 2025 study published in the European Heart Journal, drinking espresso early in the morning, rather than sipping coffee throughout the day, can significantly lower health risks. This includes a 16% reduction in overall mortality and a 31% lower risk of cardiovascular disease-related death.

The Harvard School of Public Health also found that coffee, when brewed and consumed under specific conditions, can help reduce certain cardiovascular risks while boosting alertness and concentration.

Workout, meditation, and more

In 2022, Spiegel once told Vogue Australia that his wife, Miranda, has also gotten him ‘hooked on Kriya meditation’, calling it a ‘life-changing’ habit. His daily dose of morning workouts usually begins with a 45-minute session in the gym, which involves high-intensity cardio and strength training.

As cited by Business Insider, Spiegel often practices meditation in the mornings, too. Following a guided routine of kriya meditation, it typically involves breath control and directing energy towards calmness. ‘Kriya’, which translates to ‘spine or the tree of life,’ this type of meditation is defined as the ‘union of work and worship’, it blends internal meditation with everyday action, which calms the stressed parts of your body.

Since it brings about a big change in his outlook, Spiegel treats it as a mental workout. By 7 AM, he joins his family for breakfast. Father of three, his children enjoy a heartfelt meal with the family, as Spiegel plans his day, as the CEO mode kicks in.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. You should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it.