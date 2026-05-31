For all the flash and spectacle that follows Rihanna everywhere, the place she actually calls home is something different: private and deliberately removed from the chaos below. The Fenty founder, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Barbados, has assembled one of the most enviable celebrity real estate portfolios in Los Angeles over the past decade.

But it is a lovely five-bedroom colonial mansion tucked into the mountains above Beverly Hills that is the true base for her growing family — a home where she is raising three children with her partner A$AP Rocky, and one that has increasingly come to define this quieter, more domestic chapter of her life.

Rihanna with sons Riot and Rza for her Savage x Fenty campaign. (Image: Instagram)

Rihanna purchased the property in March 2021 for $13.8 million, as confirmed by multiple outlets including Hello! magazine and Capital XTRA. Sitting on a sprawling 21,958-square-foot lot along a secluded, greenery-lined cul-de-sac, the estate was built in the 1930s and carries the warmth and solidity of old Hollywood — a far cry from the glass towers and high-rise penthouses that dominate the celebrity real estate conversation.

Her neighbours on the same street includes Sir Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey and Madonna, as reported by Architectural Digest.

Inside the home: What $13.8 million mansion looks like in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills mansion is designed as much for living as it is for entertainment. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property spans a 21,958-square-foot lot, with interiors that blend warmth with luxury. French Oak flooring runs throughout the main living areas, which open onto an immaculately kept central courtyard — the heart of the estate, as reported by Highsnobiety.

That courtyard is where the property truly earns its price tag. Outdoors, the multi-level space features a custom black-tile swimming pool, a hot tub, a fire pit, a cabana terrace shaded by oak trees, and multiple lounge and dining areas, as per Highsnobiety and Cheatsheet.

A glimpse of the black-tiled pool and the multiple lounging areas in her estate. (Image: Instagram)

Inside, the home includes a chef’s kitchen with two islands, a cocktail bar, a full-wall gym enclosed by floor-to-ceiling glass sliders, and generous formal living and family areas.

The upper-level primary suite is particularly notable: it overlooks Coldwater Canyon, features a large walk-in closet and a marble-clad bathroom, and opens directly onto a private terrace, as reported by Architectural Digesr. The home also sits behind tall hedges and gated entry, offering the kind of street-level privacy that Rihanna — who has become one of the most photographed women in the world — clearly prioritises.

Surrounded by tall hedges, it is the perfect respite for one of the most photographed women in the world. (Image: Instagram)

A look at the interiors shows a warm and lively space; perfect for her family of five. (Image: Instagram)

The property was formerly owned by Mary Sheldon, daughter of Sidney Sheldon, the creator of I Dream of Jeannie, and was later transformed by developer Daniel Starr — who renovated it as part of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing — before Rihanna purchased it for $1.2 million below its $15 million asking price, according to tax records cited by Capital XTRA.

A$AP Rocky, three children, and family life at home

The Beverly Hills estate is where Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have built their family. The couple, who began dating in late 2019, are now parents to three children: RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022; Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023; and daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, who arrived in September 2025, as confirmed by AP News.

In 2024, A$AP Rocky offered fans a candid and refreshingly real window into the family’s home life, sharing images on Instagram that showed son Riot in his playroom, a room decorated with snacks, baby essentials, colourful family portraits, and a magnetic letter board spelling out the children’s names. The images painted a picture of a home that is warm and lived-in — a long way from the glossy perfection of a staged celebrity spread.

Rihanna herself has spoken candidly about how profoundly motherhood has changed her. “You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she told British Vogue in February 2023. “The feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because it doesn’t matter.”

On expanding their family, she told Interview Magazine in April 2024: “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.” Rocki Irish arrived the following year.

A$AP Rocky, for his part, has been equally open. In an October 2025 interview with Perfect magazine, he said: “Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy. That’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan.”

After the arrival of Rocki, he told The New York Times’ Popcast podcast in January 2026: “Baby Rocki man, she’s something, you know she’s 4 months. She’s 4 months on the 13th. And she looks exactly identical to me. My twin, bro.”

ALSO READ Peter Thiel thinks competition is for losers — the contrarian philosophy that made him a billionaire

Beyond Beverly Hills: Rihanna’s wider property portfolio

The Beverly Hills mansion is the family’s anchor, but it is just one piece of a considerably larger real estate story. Rihanna owns multiple properties across Los Angeles and beyond, making her one of the more prolific celebrity real estate players in the city.

In 2023, she purchased a $21 million penthouse occupying the entire 40th floor of The Century, a prestigious 42-storey skyscraper in Century City, from Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar — a unit that had previously been owned and renovated by Friends actor Matthew Perry, as reported by Dirt.com and The Real Deal.

The 9,290-square-foot unit boasts panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, city skyline, and mountains, along with a soundproofed home theatre, private elevator, and four outdoor terraces. However, multiple reports, including from Traded.co, confirmed that Rihanna never moved in, and the penthouse was listed for sale at just under $25 million in early 2024.

She had also purchased a neighbouring Tudor-style property in Beverly Hills in 2021 for $10 million, per Architectural Digest. That property — a four-bedroom, 5,100-square-foot 1930s dwelling with a detached guesthouse — was sold in 2023 for just under $10.3 million, as reported by Yahoo News, with the new owner being talent agent Tracey Jacobs.

Earlier in her career, Rihanna also owned properties in Beverly Hills Post Office, Pacific Palisades, and along the Wilshire Corridor, as well as a vacation home in her native Barbados.

The billion-dollar empire behind the Beverly Hills address

The home is, in many ways, a physical expression of the empire Rihanna has built. According to Forbes, her net worth stands at approximately $1 billion as of May 2026 — the bulk of which comes from her 50% ownership stake in Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics brand she launched in partnership with LVMH in September 2017 and which Forbes values at approximately $2.8 billion.

Rihanna in India for the Fenty ki Haveli pop-up. (Image: Instagram)

An additional significant share comes from her roughly 30% stake in Savage X Fenty, her lingerie line. Forbes confirmed her billionaire status in August 2021, making her the world’s richest female musician at the time.

The real estate portfolio — spanning Beverly Hills, Century City, and Barbados — shows the same deliberate, ownership-focused approach that has defined her business career. “I left home as a teenager, and I left everything I knew: my family, my friends, my food, my culture. And I came to a big city by myself, and the only option for me was to win,” she said in a recent interview. The Beverly Hills mansion, and the family she is raising within it, looks very much like what winning feels like.