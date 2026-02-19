Ramadan timings 2026: Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, marks the holy month in the Islamic lunar calendar. Decided by the moon sighting, Ramadan officially began on Thursday, February 19, with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri followed by fasting till sunset. This practice will continue until March 19, which will be celebrated as Eid Al-Fitr, marking the end of the month of Ramzan.

India usually follows Saudi Arabia, the land of Mecca, where the moon sighting took place a day earlier. Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is also a month for prayer, contemplation, giving, and building a stronger community.

When is first roza in India?

The first roza in India is today, on Thursday, February 19. Announcements in the mosque or arzaan declare the beginning of Ramzan across the country. While Jama Masjid declares the official moon sighting in the national capita Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announces the same in Hyderabad. Similarly, the Shahi Imam of Aishbagh Idgah, Maulana Khamid Rasheed Farangi Mahalo, in Lucknow, announced that the first roza will be on Thursday.

Sehri, Iftar timing

Dominated by the sunrise and sunset time, the sehri time began at 5:36 AM IST. The sun is supposed to set in India at 6:15 PM IST, marking the beginning of Iftar or breaking the fast.

In Delhi, the devotees started their fast and stopped eating and drinking at 5:37 AM today. The end of their fast will be marked by Iftar, at 6:15 PM IST.

In Hyderabad, the iftar time will start at 6:20 PM today. Iftar in Bengaluru will begin at 6:26 PM.

Similarly, in Dubai and London, the suhoor ends at 5:30 AM, but Iftar begins at 6:15 PM in Dubai and 5:50 PM in the latter.

The fast timings are also usually different across the different continents due to the varied time zones. Muslims in the United Kingdom fast for 14-16 hours, while in the Gulf Countries, it usually lasts 12-13 hours. Devotees in India and South Asia will observe a fast for 12.5 to 14 hours. Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and Malaysia, fasts for 12-13 hours, while Muslims in Chile and New Zealand, typically in the Southern Hemisphere, fast for 14-15 hours. The duration of the Ramzan fast depends on the daylight hours.

Next week’s Moon sight calendar