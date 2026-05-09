Matthew Perry, the actor famous for playing Chandler on one of the most popular sitcoms, Friends, passed away in October 2023 due to the acute effects of ketamine. In an attempt to raise funds for the Matthew Perry Foundation, which supports rehab and recovery for addicts, several items from the Friends set are set to be auctioned off on June 5.

Hosted by Heritage Auctions, personal belongings of Perry’s character and even some scripts of the episodes, signed by his co-stars like Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, are part of the listings of the charity sale.

This is not the first time that memorabilia from sets of the sitcom has been auctioned off. In September 2024, eight iconic props were auctioned in Los Angeles as the show marked its 30th anniversary. It included the Central Perk Couch, an icon for the Friends’ coffee hangout spot, Rachel Green‘s turtle neck, the Geller Cup Trophy, and Chandler Bing’s sweater.

Matthew Perry’s estate auction

The auction scheduled for June 5, will display the memorabilia from the Friends sets in Beverly Hills from May 18 to May 29. The final auction will take place in Dallas and online.

What’s for sale?

Three scripts, ‘The One With Ross’ Tan’, ‘The One Where Joey Speaks French’, and the two-part finale ‘The Last One’ are up for sale at the auction. Some of these have been signed by the sitcom stars themselves, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

From Chandler’s personal collection, the character’s Actors Guild Award from 1995 will also be on display. Moreover, the iconic yellow frame peephole from Monica’s apartment – a replica of the same will be up for grabs at the Friends auction. The photo album titled ‘The One With the Last Supper,’ artwork by Banksy, and a Batman-themed ping-pong table, will remain hot items for sale.

All proceeds would be used by the Matthew Perry Foundation, which works closely with addicts and addresses the stigma around substance abuse. Beneficiaries include the Matthew Perry Foundation Fellowship in Addiction Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and recovery-focused programmes such as Healing Appalachia.