Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has taken a commercial unit on rent in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for Rs 4.25 lakh a month. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), the deal was officially registered in March 2026.

The leased unit is located in One Lodha Place, one of Lower Parel’s most prominent commercial addresses, and spans a carpet area of 67.91 sq. m. (731 sq. ft.), with one car parking space included.

As per Square Yards’ report, the deal was registered with a stamp duty of Rs 72,600, registration charges of Rs 1,000, and a security deposit of Rs 17 lakh – standard benchmarks for a premium commercial transaction in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after micro-markets.

A five-year lease with steady escalation

As per Square Yards, the lease tenure is set for 60 months – which equates to five years – with a structured rent escalation of 5% annually. The monthly rent begins at Rs 4.25 lakh in the first year, rising to Rs 4.46 lakh in the second, Rs 4.68 lakh in the third, Rs 4.91 lakh in the fourth, and reaching Rs 5.16 lakh in the fifth year. According to Square Yards, the cumulative rental value over the entire five-year term amounts to Rs 2.81 crore.

Why Lower Parel?

The actress’ choice in picking Lower Parel is a conscious one. The neighbourhood, once a former industrial belt, has transformed dramatically over the years. Gone are the days when it was rife with pollution and bustling crowds. Today, it is a thriving commercial and residential hub which is home to luxurious high-rises, corporate offices, and landmarks like High Street Phoenix and Palladium.

Lower Parel’s unmatched connectivity is another point in it’s favour. The neighbourhood’s arterial roads and local network connects it to important business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex and Worli; making sure they are within easy reach. Which is why the place attracts so many working professionals and creatives simultaneously, making it one of the most hip neighbourhoods in the city.

Madhuri Dixit needs little introduction. Known as the “Dhak Dhak Girl,” she was and still is one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic figures – a presence that has carried across decades of films and television without losing its shine.

That someone of her stature is planting a commercial foothold in Lower Parel says as much about the area’s pulling power as it does about her own instinct for staying in the thick of things.