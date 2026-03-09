Sergey Brin – the co-founder of Google and one of the wealthiest men on the planet – has recently made headlines for purchasing a major waterfront estate in Miami. This move is part of a larger trend of technology billionaires relocating to Florida, often to avoid new tax laws in California which are targeting richest people in the world. Brin’s latest acquisition further expands an already massive collection of luxury properties across the United States.

While the ultra-wealthy are often private about their finances, public records and real estate reports give us a clear look at where Brin is spending his money. His all expansive portfolio now includes some of the most expensive homes in the country, from coastal mansions in Malibu to mountain retreats in Lake Tahoe.

The Miami purchase on Allison Island

In March 2026, Brin reportedly bought a mega mansion on Miami’s exclusive Allison Island for $51 million. The property was sold by Michael Burke, the CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, who had custom-built the home in 2019. The estate covers nearly 10,000 square feet and sits on an acre of land, which is unusually large for the area. According to Business Insider, the home features seven bedrooms, a private dock, and a modernist design that allows for plenty of natural light.

The deal was handled through a Nevada-based limited liability company to keep the buyer’s identity private, but legal records link the entity to Brin’s long-time representatives. This purchase places Brin near other tech leaders like Jeff Bezos and Larry Page, who have also bought homes in Miami recently.

A growing real estate portfolio

Brin has been on a spending spree over the last few months, adding tens of millions of dollars in property to his name. In December 2025, reports from Realtor.com linked him to a $42 million mansion in Lake Tahoe known as Crystal Pointe.

According to Business Insider, this 16,000+ sq ft estate sits on five acres and includes a unique hillside tram system to reach the water. The property comes with 8 bedrooms, a private beach, two funiculars and a wine cellar. It was a steep discount from original $75 million ask in 2017 according to reports from SFGate.

Around January 2026, he also purchased a $50 million compound in Malibu as per reports from the New York Times. The property is located right next to another piece of real estate he bought in 2023 for $35 million on Point Dume – with the combined value of the two properties coming to $85 million. The former has an architectural style that can be described as Mediterranean and has private beach access according to Realtor.com

His portfolio is not limited to vacation spots; he also owns a high-end penthouse in Manhattan’s West Village and several large estates in Northern California. According to Forbes, Brin’s net worth is currently estimated at over $230 billion, which allows him to manage these various properties through his private family office: Bayshore Global Management. These homes will be used as personal residences and long-term investments while he moves his primary base away from Silicon Valley.