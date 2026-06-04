As one of the world’s top billionaires, NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang is worth over $18 billion, as per Forbes, today. What started as a graphics-chip making company in 1993 went public six years later, though Huang did not officially enter the billionaire club until 2017. Today, the Taiwanese-American billionaire—who owns roughly 3% of NVIDIA—is recognised as the epitome of a successful tech leader.

For those who look up to his transparent leadership style and business philosophies, a look into his morning routine reveals that his hustle culture remains fully intact. In a fireside chat with Stripe CEO Patrick Collison, Huang shared that his mornings usually start at the crack of dawn. However, rather than being fueled by a frantic sense of urgency, his daily lifestyle is built around a strategy of facing challenges head-on.

Huang once noted that “happiness” is not what defines his productivity, preferring to hold himself to a more realistic standard. While he builds his company with immense passion, he keeps himself on his toes by operating under the constant mindset that NVIDIA is always just “30 days away from going out of business.” This disciplined, paranoid mindset is precisely what helped fuel NVIDIA’s historic multi-trillion-dollar surge.

What Jensen Huang’s morning looks like

Speaking to Collison, Huang revealed, “I used to wake up at 5 [AM], but these days, I wake up at 6[AM] because of my dogs… I don’t mind waking anybody up, but I feel guilty when I wake the puppies up.”

With his day starting at 5 AM, Huang would read in bed till 6 AM before clocking in an intensive workout. Like many billionaire CEOs, he avoids emails first thing in the morning; instead, he spends the morning hour recalibrating for the day. However, it will be wrong to say that Huang doesn’t work in the morning.

Even when he is not at work, he is thinking about work. Moreover, he shared at the Caltech graduation ceremony in 2024, “I begin each morning by doing my highest priority work first…Before I even get to work, my day is already a success.”

How the billionaire mindset fuels his billionaire lifestyle

While billionaires are known for their opulent purchases and lavish lifestyles, Huang is not conventionally known for the same. Owner of multi-million-dollar real estate, he remains true to his Asian roots and is often spotted at local eateries, indulging in street food in Beijing and Taipei.

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But his mindset and discipline are fuelled by his task-based approach. However, he simply seems against one-on-one meetings. With over 50 team members directly reporting to him, the chip billionaire prioritises transparency and prefers group-wide communication rather than closed-door meetings.

Speaking at a conference in 2024, Huang revealed, “I try not to have regular operational meetings…CEOs are pinch hitters, and we should be working on things that nobody else can, or nobody else is.” He added, “I hate reporting meetings,” and revealed that he prefers creation, brainstorming and ideation meetings over this day. Instead of depending on calendars or schedules defining how his day at work would look, he calls for such meetings and sets agendas for them.

“I try to live with purpose, and I manage my time accordingly,” he said.

And $3 trillion later, taking Nvidia from GPU to AI and healthcare, Huang also prioritises having plenty of time – only because he is already ticking off tasks from his to-do list. ‘Having time’ also allows him to be there for his employees and reminds him of what he has been building since 1993.