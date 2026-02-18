You probably know Adar Poonawalla as the man leading the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume. You’ve likely seen Natasha Poonawalla at international events, dressed in striking couture on red carpets at the Met Gala. On paper, they are a global power couple — business, fashion, philanthropy, influence. But away from flashing cameras and high-profile gatherings, their life looks very different.

That quieter side unfolds at their farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune.

Adar and Natasha Poonawalla’s farmhouse: More than a billionaire’s mansion

Spanning roughly 247 acres, the property is not simply a luxury residence. As per Archidust, it sits within a working stud farm, and that detail matters. The Poonawalla family has long been associated with horse breeding and racing. For them, horses are not decoration. They are legacy.

The main house stands in calm contrast to glass-and-steel city mansions. It is a white, two-storey bungalow with sloping red-tiled roofs and small turrets that give it an old-world feel. The architecture leans toward a European country manor rather than a modern showpiece. There is no loud display of wealth here. Instead, the structure feels settled and confident, as though it belongs to the land around it.

The surrounding fields stretch wide and open. Stables sit nearby. The rhythm of the estate follows the movement of horses and the changing light, not traffic or meetings.

A home with personality

Step inside, and the space feels warm rather than grand. The most talked-about feature is the 19-foot-high conservatory. With its glass ceiling, the room fills with natural light during the day. Sunlight spills across the floors, softening the space. At night, the same ceiling turns into a window to the sky. It becomes a quiet place to sit and look up at the stars.

A few years ago, interior designer Sussanne Khan worked with the family to refresh parts of the house. The goal was not to transform it into something dramatic. Instead, the updates added comfort while keeping the home’s character intact.

The rooms reflect the couple’s tastes and travels. There is international art on the walls, vintage model aircraft displayed carefully, and subtle horse-inspired details woven into the decor. Nothing feels random. Each object seems to have a story. The mix of global pieces and equestrian elements mirrors their life, international in scope, but rooted in tradition.

A place to step away

Over the years, it has welcomed distinguished visitors, including King Charles III. Yet most of the time, it serves as a private retreat.

For a couple whose schedules are filled with board meetings, charity work and global events, the estate offers something rare: solitude. It is where they can walk through open fields, visit the stables and spend quality time with their children.