David Beckham has officially entered the exclusive billionaire club, becoming one of the few sports personalities in the world to achieve this milestone. According to Forbes, the football legend — who retired in 2013 — is now worth just over $1 billion, making him the UK’s first billionaire sportsperson. With a legendary reputation that precedes him, Beckham has never been one to sit on the sidelines.

Today, he effortlessly commands attention, stepping out in a Hugo Boss jumper, DB eyewear, and a luxury Rolex timepiece. While his million-dollar endorsement deals are impressive, they are just the tip of the iceberg. His ultra-luxury lifestyle spans a lavish real estate empire across three continents alongside some truly opulent indulgences.

A Global Real Estate Empire and Superyachts

Like any true billionaire, Beckham owns a spectacular portfolio of properties around the world. Known for traveling in style across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, he once stayed at a luxury hotel in Qatar that cost over $23,000 a night. His high-end purchases also include a $100 million superyacht—an expansive vessel reminiscent of the one owned by his close friend, Elton John.

However, the foundation of his property empire began with humbler roots. In 1998, the couple purchased a flat in Cheshire for a reported $400,000. According to Elle Decor, they lived in an apartment within Oakwood House, a Victorian red-brick mansion. As the couple’s celebrity status skyrocketed, the two-bedroom property was listed and sold for $740,000 in 2002.

Their next major upgrade was dubbed “Beckingham Palace” by the British press. Purchased for a whopping $3.8 million, the estate spanned 24 acres and featured seven uniquely themed bedrooms. Their home for 15 years, the mansion was outfitted with an indoor pool, a recording studio, and a full-size football pitch for the legend himself. In 2014, the property was sold to insurance tycoon Neil Utley for $14 million.

Luxury Vacation Homes: Dubai, France, and Spain

As his career evolved, Beckham expanded his reach beyond Europe, purchasing a $1.6 million property in Dubai. The vacation home was located on the ultra-exclusive “Billionaire’s Lane” of Palm Jumeirah, a neighborhood that houses international figures and billionaires like Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and business tycoon Anant Ambani.

David Beckham’s house in Dubai was located in Palm Jumeirah.

The stunning villa boasted access to a private beach and a swimming pool, all beautifully packaged into an architectural marvel of white concrete and sweeping archways. In 2008, because they couldn’t spend enough time there, the Beckhams gifted the property to Victoria’s parents.

Interestingly, that wasn’t their only investment in Dubai. Elle Decor reports that the family also discreetly invested in a $6 million apartment in the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. While details about this second Dubai asset remain scarce, it highlights the scale of their portfolio.

The couple also expanded into France, investing in a 6,500-square-foot property complete with an infinity pool and six bedrooms, which they later listed for nearly $3 million in 2016. That same year, following his stint with Real Madrid, Beckham invested in a dream Spanish home that underwent over $400,000 worth of renovations.

Beyond David: Victoria’s Booming Fashion Empire

The billionaire soccer icon, who is currently minting money from his MLS team Inter Miami—famous for signing Lionel Messi—is not the only powerhouse in the household. His wife, Victoria, has successfully turned her ready-to-wear luxury fashion line into a highly profitable enterprise.

Beckham co-owns Inter Miami CF alongside billionaire businessman Jorge Mas, who serves as the Managing Owner, and his brother Jose Mas

According to WWD, Victoria Beckham’s group sales surged by 19%, crossing $170 million in 2025. With the brand closing in on a 10% EBITDA margin, new stores are consistently opening and expanding across New York. Her designs have been worn by industry icons such as Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Keira Knightley.

However, success didn’t come overnight. In her Netflix documentary, Beckham, Victoria recalled being under “millions of pounds” of debt until 2017. Despite David’s immense celebrity status, the brand was bleeding money. “It made me panic. I was panicked by it,” David admitted in the series.

Before bouncing back, Victoria teamed up with business partner David Belhassen and secured a crucial £30 million investment. According to a Reuters report, if she were to sell her brand today, it would be worth a staggering $700 million.

Today, David Beckham does more than just endorse his own brands like DB Eyewear; he headlines major global campaigns for powerhouses like Pepsi, Calvin Klein, BOSS, Adidas, Armani, Samsung, and Gillette. Recently, Hello! reported that Beckham’s staggering wealth surge has even pushed his net worth past that of King Charles.

Disclaimer: The above information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. It is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The details mentioned about net worth and assets has been compiled from publicly available sources.