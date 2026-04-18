Actor, model, and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has practically become the face of ‘age-defying’ fitness in India. Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, frequently share workout updates on social media; from cycling to long-distance running, they are considered one of the fittest celebrity couples in the industry.

Recently, speaking to FPJ Showbiz, the couple shared their food philosophy and wellness mindset. Not guided by any crash or trending diets, the couple tends to stay away from processed items and practice ‘taking the right choices’ – be it for fitness or wellness.

‘Conscious eating’ vs ‘health food’

Milind Soman, who is in his fittest versions at 60, shared, “You have to be conscious about what you’re eating.” In an attempt to shut out conversations about eating right and how a food item, from broccoli to lentils and from coffee to chocolates, might react differently for different digestive systems.

He, however, advised taking help of a medical professional to make dietary changes in one’s routine. “In my opinion, health foods are anything your body comfortably digests. You should not feel bloated, gassy, or have stomachache…your body and mind should be comfortable with what you are eating.”

What Milind Soman eats in a day?

As per Soman, being self-aware is the first step to being healthy and fit. Progressing through age, he shared that while he might have eaten anything he wanted at 34, he has minimised certain eating habits, such as packaged foods, FPJ Showbiz reported.

“Minimise the bad habits and maximise the good habits,” he said. “I never got addicted to anything or allowed anything to destroy my life,” Soman added, attributing his mental resilience to his background in sports.

However, he shared that he religiously eats a lot of fruits and a lot of them.

Milind Soman’s morning routine

While he is one of the fittest celebrities from the Bollywood world, he is not the stereotypical workout-at-5 AM person. In fact, he shared that he hated waking up early and with no fixed working hours, he prefers it that way.

But he revealed that even before waking up from his bed, he works out. Yes, he does some sit-ups, leg raises, and twists. Even while following a running routine, Soman usually goes out at 10 or 11 AM. In fact, he never goes to the gym, but exercises throughout the day, whenever he can squeeze in a movement.

Similarly, his wife, who called running 40 km a ‘slow morning’, shared that her day starts with a 15-minute me-time window. While she wakes up with a chant, she expresses gratitude towards her body. Following a pretty flexible routine, they usually follow their bodily intuition or count calories as they go.

Everything from poori-bhaji to omelette, Soman likes to eat what he likes or what is available. While not believing in the concept of ‘cheat meals’, the fitness enthusiasts hardly ever calculate their carbs or proteins, but actually listen to their bodies.

However, summarising how they built their healthy habits over time, Soman shared, “It doesn’t strike me to run after something that’s not good for me.”

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. You should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it.