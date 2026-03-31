Visa-free travel for Indians 2026: Summer is here, and as travel plans kick-start, it’s time to use that Indian Passport to its fullest. A delight for travellers, this year-round plan will let you beat the Schengen hassles with 26 spots best suited for your 2026 travel bucket list.

As per the Henley Passport Index, India ranks 80th and has climbed 5 spots since 2025. Travellers have access to over 50 destinations via multiple options, including visa-free access, visa-on-arrival, or visa eTA. And these are some of the top spots for your 2026 vacation destinations.

26 visa-free and visa-on-arrival spots for 2026: For Indians

Asia

Experience the ‘Land of the Thunder Dragon’ in Bhutan and etch the breathtaking Himalayan landscape in your memory this year as the first spot in Asia for your visa-free exploration. Second on the list is the world’s largest landlocked country with a rich nomadic history, Kazakhstan, which allows a 14-day Visa-free visit for Indians.

Take a trip to Macao SAR, the Las Vegas of Asia, famous for its massive casino industry, luxury resorts, and vibrant nightlife. This destination is the ideal spot for party enthusiasts. One of the most popular coastal locations for a beach getaway is Malaysia, offering both luxury and backpacker-friendly options.

Quick stamp visa-on-arrival is available in Thailand, Indonesia, the Maldives, Cambodia, Jordan, and Mauritius.

Africa

Moving across the ocean to Africa, Indians can visit Angola’s vast natural reserves and explore the Portuguese-inspired culture. Additionally, Mauritius opens Indian travellers to a vast range of sea adventures and a coastal getaway. Rwanda’s mountainous scenery and Senegal’s music scene join the list, too.

Caribbean

Perfect for beach lovers and island explorers, Barbados is an iconic visa-free location for Indian travellers. Further, the vast list from the islands includes the British Virgin Islands’ stunning turquoise water, Dominica’s unspoiled lush forests, Grenada’s underwater sculpture park, Haiti’s fortress life, Jamaica’s reggae music, and Montserrat’s rich cultural history.

Oceania

Oceania opens its arms to Indian travellers to experience the pristine lagoons of the Cook Islands and the tropical paradise of Fiji. A visitor permit allows travellers to enter Fiji without a visa.

Similarly, Kiribati, Micronesia, Niue, and Vanuatu are viable options too. Here’s a complete list of destinations Indians can visit without a visa or visa-on-arrival.

1. Bhutan

2. Nepal

3. Kazakhstan

4. Macao SAR

5. Malaysia

6. Angola

7. Mauritius

8. Rwanda

9. Senegal

10. Barbados

11. British Virgin Islands

12. Dominica

13. Grenada

14. Haiti

15. Jamaica

16. Montserrat

17. Cook Islands

18. Fiji

19. Kiribati

20. Micronesia

21. Niue

22. Vanuatu

23. Thailand

24. Cambodia

25. Ethiopia

26. Jordan