Holi may be over, but for many people, the real struggle begins a day later. After plates full of gujiya, malpua, fried snacks and sugary drinks, the stomach often feels heavy and uncomfortable. Bloating, acidity and sluggish digestion are common complaints once the celebrations slow down.

Doctors say this is not unusual. Overeating sweets and fried food in a short span can upset the gut. But instead of rushing to buy fancy ‘detox’ products, experts advise going back to simple habits.

Dr. Dhruv Kant Mishra, Consultant – Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, says the body already has a natural detox system.

“Your liver and kidneys are designed to remove toxins from the body,” he explains. “You don’t need expensive detox drinks. You just need to support your system with the right food and fluids.”

Start with water

The first and most important step after Holi is hydration. Sugary sweets and salty snacks increase water loss and can leave the body dehydrated.

“Drink plenty of water throughout the day,” says Dr. Mishra. “Water helps flush out excess sugar and salt that you may have consumed. It also supports digestion.”

He suggests adding simple natural drinks like lemon water, fresh coconut water or light herbal teas. “These are easy on the stomach and help with digestion. Avoid store-bought detox beverages. Most of them contain added sugar or artificial ingredients,” he warns.

Eat light for a few days

After a heavy festive meal, the digestive system needs rest. Doctors recommend switching to light, home-cooked food for a couple of days.

“Go for simple meals like khichdi, vegetable soup, curd and fresh fruits,” Dr. Mishra advises. “Papaya and watermelon are especially good because they are easy to digest and help reduce bloating.”

High-fibre foods can also help regulate bowel movements and improve gut health. However, he adds that food should be simple and avoid oil or spices.

Give your stomach a break

Alcohol and fried foods can irritate the stomach lining and increase acidity. Avoiding them for a few days can make a noticeable difference.

“Give your abdomen a break from oily food and alcohol,” says Dr. Mishra. “This allows the digestive system to recover.”

He also recommends adding probiotics such as curd or buttermilk to daily meals. “These help restore healthy gut bacteria, which may get disturbed after overeating.”

Move gently, rest well

Physical movement supports digestion, but it does not have to be intense.

“Light walking or gentle yoga can help improve digestion and reduce fatigue,” he says. “You don’t need heavy workouts immediately after a festival.”

At the same time, proper rest is important. Sleep allows the body to repair and rebalance itself.

Know when to see a doctor

While mild bloating and heaviness are common after Holi, severe symptoms should not be ignored.

“If you have persistent vomiting, severe acidity or intense stomach pain, consult a doctor,” Dr. Mishra advises. “Most people feel better in one or two days with fluids, light food and rest. But if symptoms continue, medical advice is necessary.”

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.