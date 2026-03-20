The World Happiness Report 2026 has been released, and once again the Nordic nations dominate the rankings. To determine the rankings, the Gallup World Poll asks respondents in 147 countries to evaluate their lives using the image of a ladder, with the best possible life as a 10 and the worst possible as a 0 — a scale known as the Cantril Ladder.

This year’s report saw massive improvements in the wellbeing of populations across the globe, with 79 nations reporting this positive development between the 2006–10 baseline and the 2023-25 period. Here are the ten happiest countries in the world in 2026.

Finland

Finland retained its place as the happiest country in the world for the ninth straight year, reporting an average life evaluation score of 7.764 – an increase of 0.375 points from the previous year. Finland’s deep commitment to cooperation helps explain its staying power at the top of the ranking, according to John F. Helliwell, professor emeritus of economics at the University of British Columbia and a founding editor of the World Happiness Report.

Iceland

Iceland, another Nordic country just like Finland, is an area of the world that consistently tops the happiness report rankings. The island nation climbed one spot from last year to claim second place. This ranking was driven by strong social trust by the people, low inequality, and an exceptionally high quality of life relative to its small population.

Denmark

At third place, Denmark is the third Nordic country rounding out the podium for another consecutive year; cementing the Nordic region’s dominance over the top three spots. Alongside Finland and Iceland, Denmark’s citizens too have strong faith in the social support systems and low levels of corruption across institutions. Notably, Denmark has never fallen below a fourth place and has always charted well on this list. Denmark’s strong educational system, civic participation and premium quality of life contribute to it’s stellar rankings every year.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica ranking at #4 was one of the defining moments of the 2026 World Happiness Report. The Latin American nation charting this high is remarkable for more than one reason; Not only is Costa Rica the first South American country to make it to the top 5, but it also steadily climbed the ranks from #23 in 2024 to fourth place this year. This happened due to a myriad of reasons but primarily because its freedom score and social support measures nearly doubled since 2021 according to the BBC. Nature is also a source of constant daily happiness for residents who describe the country to have the best quality of life among any other in Central America.

Sweden

Nordic countries with their high quality of life and low levels of corruption and social disharmony continue their domination as some of the happiest countries in the world with Sweden, which holds steady in the top five. The country’s combination of generous social safety nets and formidable life expectancy continues to make it one of the most desirable places to live in the world. According to BBC, residents speak highly of the balance between the easy access to nature and progressive urban life.

Norway

Norway’s sixth place finish means that five of the top six spots in this year’s World Happiness Report belong to Nordic nations. As per the report, Norway’s happiness scores are entirely due to a society where wealth is broadly shared rather than concentrated at the top, and where citizens have reliable access to public services regardless of their income. According to the IMF, Norway also boasts one of the highest GDP per capita figures in the world, giving its residents a level of financial comfort that naturally feeds into how positively they evaluate their own lives.

Netherlands

The Netherlands has made the top ten of the World Happiness Report 2026 once again, and it is not hard to see why. The Dutch have long cultivated a society built on personal freedom and civic responsibility, and that combination continues to reflect in how satisfied residents feel about their lives. The country’s stable economy has also played a significant role, ensuring that most citizens have access to a high standard of living.

Israel

The only country from the Middle East to make it to the top 10 list of happiest countries in the world is Israel which places at eighth this year despite on-going tensions in the area. Its placement has historically drawn debate given ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, but researchers note that the Cantril Ladder measures individual life satisfaction rather than political stability and residents of Israel are clearly satisfied with their lives.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg climbs into ninth place this year — a result that will surprise few who are familiar with the small European nation’s remarkable standard of living. According to the report, Luxembourg consistently ranks among the wealthiest countries in the world by GDP per capita, and that financial security translates directly into how its citizens feel about their lives on a day-to-day basis. The country’s stable political environment has also played a key role, giving residents a sense of institutional trust that many larger, more turbulent economies simply cannot offer.

Switzerland

Switzerland made a notable return to the top ten this year, climbing from 13th place in 2025 to tenth in the 2026 edition of the World Happiness Report. According to the report, the country’s high scores are rooted in the trust its citizens place in public institutions. As per the findings, most Swiss residents felt financially secure and well-supported by the state, and that sense of stability continues to keep Switzerland firmly among the happiest nations on earth.