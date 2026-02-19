The ‘one meal a day’ diet, also known as OMAD, is gaining attention again and this time because of Jung Kook from BTS. In a January 15 interview with Rolling Stone, the 28-year-old singer shared that he currently eats just one meal daily. “These days, I’m on a diet and only eat one meal a day. So I really look forward to that one meal,” he said. He added that he spends time thinking about what he will eat and waits patiently for it. “When I finally eat, I feel a sense of achievement,” he said.

Because of his packed schedule, there is no fixed timing. He eats whenever he gets the opportunity.

Bollywood stars have tried it too

Jung Kook is not alone. In India, filmmaker Karan Johar has credited OMAD for his recent physical transformation. Actor Shah Rukh Khan also revealed in a 2024 interview with The Guardian that he eats one meal a day. However, he clarified that it is a personal lifestyle choice, not a strict diet rule he suggests others follow.

The trend seems simple — eat once, fast the rest of the day — but health experts say it needs careful thought.

What exactly is OMAD?

OMAD stands for one meal a day. Followers fast for about 23 hours and eat all their daily calories in one sitting. There are no snacks, no second meals. Many people believe it helps cut calories quickly and leads to faster weight loss.

Expert urges caution

But doctors warn that it may not suit everyone. Swati Mohapatra, Chief Dietician at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, says that while the diet may show quick results, it is not easy to maintain. “When you suddenly reduce your eating window, weight may drop because overall calorie intake falls,” she explains. “But this approach is very hard to sustain in the long term.”

She says eating only once a day can leave people feeling weak or tired, especially if the meal is not properly balanced. “If someone follows OMAD without proper guidance, even for a few days, it can lead to nutritional deficiencies,” she says.

Mohapatra also points out that fitting all essential nutrients into one meal is not simple. “Some people may not meet their body’s needs in just one sitting. Over time, this can affect energy levels, hormone balance and even muscle mass,” she adds.

Not a one-size-fits-all plan

While celebrities may have trainers and nutritionists guiding them, experts say the average person should be careful before trying extreme fasting.

“A balanced meal plan with proper portions spread across the day is usually safer and more sustainable,” Mohapatra says.

OMAD may sound appealing, especially when stars talk about feeling disciplined or accomplished. But health professionals stress that long-term well-being matters more than quick results.