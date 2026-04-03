Where most people buy a watch to tell the time, billionaire scions like Anant Ambani buy watches that tell stories. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Executive Director at Reliance Industries has quietly assembled one of the most remarkable private watch collections in the world – a vault of ultra-rare, museum-worthy timepieces that spans continents and price tags that would make most billionaires blink.

As per Watch My Diamonds, experts value Anant Ambani’s watch collection at over Rs 200 crore ($25 million). Here is a closer look at some of the most extraordinary pieces that make it up.

Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300G-010

How much it costs: Approximately Rs 75 crore ($9 million)

The undisputed crown jewel of the collection. As reported by IFL Watches, the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime 6300G-010 is one of the most complicated wristwatches ever created, limited to only seven pieces worldwide. It features 20 impressive complications, including five chiming modes – two of which are patented world firsts: an acoustic alarm that strikes at a preselected time and a date repeater that sounds the date on demand. Anant was spotted wearing it proudly at the Reliance Family Day during his pre-wedding celebrations.

Richard Mille RM 56-01 Tourbillon Green Sapphire

How much it costs: Approximately Rs 45–50 crore ($5.4–6 million)

This ultra-rare Richard Mille features a full green sapphire crystal case – one of the most difficult and expensive materials to machine – paired with a tourbillon movement. Australian content creator Supercar Blondie first noted Ambani wearing the watch in 2024. Its translucent green hue and extreme rarity make it a standout even among his other seven-figure Richard Milles.

Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon 6002R-001

How much it costs: Approximately Rs 44 crore ($5.3 million)

During his pre-wedding party, Anant was spotted wearing the rose gold, hand-engraved Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon 6002R-001, featuring 12 complications as well as two dials – one in brown Grand Feu Enamel and a reverse side displaying a celestial chart. As per Watch Advice, this is Patek Philippe’s second most complicated watch after the Grandmaster Chime, with displays on both the front dial and the case back.

Patek Philippe Grand Complications Minute Repeater Perpetual Calendar Platinum Ref. 5374/300P

How much does it cost: Approximately Rs 10.5–11 crore (€1.25–1.31 million)

At a separate pre-wedding event, Anant chose this breathtaking platinum dress watch. The Patek Philippe Grand Complications Minute Repeater Perpetual Calendar Platinum Ref. 5374/300P sparkles with baguette-cut diamonds, a blue-lacquered dial, and sapphire hour markers. It is an off-catalogue, VVIP-only release – not listed in regular Patek brochures and available exclusively to elite clientele.

Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time 5990/1422G ‘Ruby’

How much it costs: Approximately Rs 11 crore ($1.32 million)

Another stunning watch spotted at his pre-wedding festivities, this is a possibly unique Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time 5990/1422G ‘Ruby’ in 18k white gold – one of the most expensive Nautilus models ever produced. It is entirely adorned with large baguette-cut diamonds and baguette-cut rubies, while the grey dial showcases an additional ten baguette-cut rubies as hour markers. Anant is also reportedly in possession of a matching emerald gem-set version, needing only the blue sapphire variant to complete the trio.

Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams

How much it costs: Approximately Rs 12.5–25 crore ($1.5–3 million)

Worn by Anant on his wedding day in Jamnagar, this is arguably the most visually striking watch in the collection. As reported by Bollywood Shaadis, the Richard Mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams features a dial illustrating how the Earth looks from Mars, created by the combined efforts of an engraver, an enameller, and a painter, all working within the miniature confines of the dial. Per Debonar Watches, only 30 pieces were ever made worldwide, and even Mark Zuckerberg was spotted admiring it at the wedding celebrations according to various media reports.

Richard Mille RM 52-04 ‘Skull’ Blue Sapphire

How much it costs: Approximately Rs 22 crore ($2.6 million)

This one is almost supernaturally rare. The Richard Mille RM 52-04 Sapphire features a pirate-themed skull design inside a tonneau-shaped sapphire case with tourbillon movement – a limited-edition piece available only to the watchmaker’s most elite clientele. According to Debonar Watches, only three pieces were ever made; the skull forms part of the movement bridge, surrounded by “bones” that anchor the mechanism. Anant was spotted wearing it during a public outing with wife Radhika Merchant in early 2025.

Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire Tourbillon

How much it costs: Approximately Rs 14 crore ($1.7 million)

The Richard Mille RM 56-02 is an incredibly durable and resistant luxury sports watch with a case made entirely from pure crystalline sapphire. As per Watch Advice, the timepiece took cues from the mechanical architecture of the RM 27-01 Rafael Nadal, and its cable-suspended movement represents the pinnacle of transparency in watchmaking. Limited to 30 pieces worldwide.

Richard Mille RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal

How much it costs: Approximately Rs 10.8 crore (retail $775,000; market $1.3 million)

A watch built for punishment. As reported by IFL Watches, the RM 27-02 Tourbillon Rafael Nadal employs Carbon TPT in a pioneering unibody baseplate that integrates the case band and baseplate into a single piece, drawing inspiration from race car chassis engineering to enhance durability and shock resistance. It is limited to just 50 pieces.

Richard Mille RMS-10 Tourbillon Koi Fish

How much it costs: Price on request (estimated in the tens of crores)

A feast for the eyes, this is on of the most beautiful watches ever made and not one available for sale. As described by Watch Advice, the RMS-10 features a beautiful artistic display where 3D koi fish appear to swim through the gears and movement of the watch, with the case crafted from 18K rose gold and diamonds encrusting the sides and face. It is a piece unique – meaning there is only one in the world.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked Full Diamond

How much it costs: Approximately Rs 3.44 crore ($412,000)

For his sangeet ceremony, Anant turned to Audemars Piguet. The watch featured a diamond-embedded dial, an 18K white gold strap, sapphire and crystals, and carried a price tag of $412,000 (approximately Rs 3.44 crore) Bollywood Shaadis reported. The timepiece is set with 436 baguette-cut diamonds placed across the bracelet, bezel, and crown, with a skeletonised dial revealing the double balance wheel movement beneath.

Jacob & Co. Opera Vantara Green Camo

How much it costs: Approximately Rs 13.7 crore ($1.5 million)

The newest and perhaps most personal addition to the collection, unveiled in January 2026. As reported by Business Standard, luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. unveiled the Opera Vantara Green Camo, a bespoke watch reportedly valued at around $1.5 million (approximately Rs 13.7 crore), designed as a tribute to Vantara, Anant Ambani’s wildlife rescue and conservation initiative in Gujarat.

Per The Siasat Daily, at the centre of the dial sits a hand-painted miniature figurine of Anant Ambani, flanked by a lion and a Bengal tiger, while the surrounding frame is crafted from demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires, and white diamonds – 397 gemstones in total, weighing 21.98 carats.