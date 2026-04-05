From playing Tony Stark, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s wealthiest characters, to becoming one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, Robert Downey Jr. has turned his on-screen success into real-world fortune.

With a net worth estimated at $300 million by Celebrity Net Worth, the three-time Oscar-nominated actor has earned between $500-600 million from Marvel films alone, according to Variety. But unlike many celebrities who squander their wealth on fleeting luxuries, Downey has made strategic decision in his investments.

His journey from troubled actor to Box Office titan is well-documented, but less explored is how he spends his enormous wealth. As reported by Forbes, he was Hollywood’s highest-paid actor from 2013 to 2015, and his purchasing power shows in every acquisition. Here’s a detailed look at the most expensive things owned by the man who brought Iron Man to life.

Windmill cottage in the Hamptons – $10.5 Million

Robert Downey Jr.’s most extravagant real estate purchase is the historic Edward DeRose Windmill Cottage in East Hampton, which he acquired for approximately $10.5 million in 2016, according to The List. Notably, it’s an actual working windmill built in 1885 as a replica of authentic Hamptons windmills.

The property spans four acres and features 8,500 square feet of living space across a seven-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guest house, complete with a 50-foot swimming pool, tennis court, and meticulously landscaped gardens, as reported by Social Life Magazine. Designer Joe Nahem was given just six weeks to transform the house according to Downey’s specifications, which included lowering the living room floor several feet and installing a new fireplace wall.

Malibu estate – $13.44 Million

In 2009, Downey invested $13.44 million in a sprawling seven-acre estate in Malibu with equestrian facilities, according to The Daily Mail. This property also houses an array of farm animals including alpacas, cows, and pygmy goats. The main house measures 3,538 square feet and contains four bedrooms, with an additional two bedrooms in a barn converted to a guesthouse.

Car collection – Estimated $10-13 Million

Much like his Iron Man alter ego Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr. has assembled an impressive automotive collection estimated to be worth over $10 million, according to South China Morning Post. His garage includes a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 customized by SpeedKore, a rare 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible, a Ferrari California T, a Bentley Continental GT, and an Audi R8.

Interestingly, Downey has pivoted toward sustainability, converting six classic cars into electric vehicles through his Footprint Coalition initiative. Last year, he announced the RDJ Dream Cars Sweepstakes, giving away these converted vehicles to promote environmental awareness, according to Supercar Blondie.

Venice Townhouse – $5.6 Million

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan purchased a modernist three-story live/work building in Venice for $5.6 million in 2009, according to Architectural Digest and the Hollywood Reporter. The striking 7,500-square-foot glass-facade property is the headquarters for their production company Team Downey.

It features a rooftop infinity pool and deck, a home theater with an 11-foot movie screen, an art studio, two offices, and a living room that opens to an outdoor patio with a barbecue and gas fire pit. The top floor is designed for personal living space while the ground floor functions as a 1,600-square-foot art gallery or office area.

Malibu Lagoon Beach house – $3.8 Million

In 2017, Downey snapped up a single-story ocean-view home in the Malibu Lagoon area for $3.8 million, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. The updated 1970s mid-century modern residence offers approximately 3,400 square feet of living space with an open floor plan, beamed ceilings, and an updated kitchen with a center island.

Highlights include a spacious deck overlooking the Pacific, a swimming pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, putting green, and a detached garage with a studio—providing the perfect low-key beach retreat.

Pacific Palisades home – $2.5 Million

While not his most expensive property, Downey’s Pacific Palisades home represents smart real estate investment at $2.5 million, according to Pursuitist. This 1,950 square foot ranch-style house features four bedrooms and is designed with privacy in mind, complete with a picket fence and extra-high hedges to keep paparazzi at bay, as noted by Alux.com.

The property demonstrates that even with his substantial wealth, estimated at $300 million by Celebrity Net Worth, Downey makes practical choices alongside his more extravagant purchases.

Greubel Forsey GMT Tourbillon watch – $605,000

According to Robb Report, Robert Downey Jr.’s watch collection is legendary, but the crown jewel is his Greubel Forsey GMT Tourbillon in 18k rose gold, which retails for $605,000. He wore this horological masterpiece to the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018. Men’s Journal noted that this watch, originally introduced in 2011, features two time zones and is powered by a tourbillon mechanism designed to combat gravity’s accuracy-reducing effects.

Limited to just 22 pieces worldwide, it features a spinning titanium globe that rotates once every 24 hours and can go three days without being wound thanks to its power reserve indicator, according to Koimoi.

Remote-controlled life-sized Iron Man suit – $300,000

For his birthday, Downey’s staff purchased him a remote-controlled, life-sized Iron Man suit designed by master model maker Greg Tanous, valued at approximately $300,000 as per Moneycontrol.

Standing at about six feet tall-taller than Downey himself-this remarkable piece can actually fly and be controlled remotely, resembling the suits worn by the superhero in the Marvel films. According to TheRichest, the suit was built to mark the end of filming on “The Avengers,” which explains its exceptional quality and attention to detail.

Jaeger-LeCoultre AMVOX3 Tourbillon GMT watch – $125,000

Robert Downey’s extensive watch collection also includes the Jaeger-LeCoultre AMVOX3 Tourbillon GMT, crafted from black ceramic and platinum and priced at approximately $125,000, according to Alux.com.

Samaa reported that this limited edition timepiece is restricted to just 300 pieces worldwide and comes with its original box and papers. Downey wore this watch in Iron Man 2.