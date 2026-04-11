Veteran playback legend Asha Bhosle, 92, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, media reports said on Saturday. According to reports, she is stable and under close observation by a team of doctors, even as further official bulletins on her health are awaited.

The development has triggered an outpouring of concern and prayers on social media, with fans, colleagues and members of the film and music fraternity wishing her a speedy recovery. Confirming the development, Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle posted on Instagram, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital… Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well, and we shall update you positively.”

Bhosle is widely regarded as one of India’s most iconic and versatile playback singers, with a career spanning more than eight decades and thousands of recordings across Indian languages. Celebrated for her ability to move effortlessly between classical, folk, pop, cabaret and ghazals, she has long been seen as the “queen of versatility” in Hindi cinema.

Her collaborations with composers such as RD Burman and OP Nayyar have produced some of Bollywood’s most enduring melodies. Bhosle reshaped Hindi film music with her distinctive versatility, bringing a new energy and sensuality to songs such as ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’ and ‘Yeh Mera Dil’. Her songs helped define the sound of the 1960s and 70s Hindi film music. At the same time, she demonstrated remarkable depth with classical and semi-classical renditions like ‘In Aankhon Ki Masti’ and ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Bhosle collaborated with AR Rahman on popular tracks such as ‘Tanha Tanha’ and ‘Rangeela Re’, which resonated with a younger generation of listeners. She also ventured into the Indipop space with songs like ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’.

Over the course of her career, she has received several of India’s highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. She is also a recipient of multiple National Film Awards for her work in films such as ‘Umrao Jaan’ and ‘Ijaazat’.