Bollywood is witnessing a box office tsunami as Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is set to break every record within hours of its release. Amid the excitement, veteran trade analyst Komal Nahta took to X where he slammed a ‘gossip journalist’ for calling the Ranveer Singh-starrer sequel a ‘blockbuster’ even before the screening ended. Although Nahata didn’t name anyone, he mentioned that the person was just pretending to be a trade analyst.

‘What has film reviewing come to,’ asks Komal Nahta

“Ha ha ha ha. What has film reviewing come to?” Nahta questioned in his X post. “He posted his review even before the first show got over. Why? To give the world the false impression that he was the first to see the film.”

“His review matters to the trade people just as much as yesterday’s leftovers matter to a person who’s had a heavy meal a few minutes back!” his post further read.

He further went on to question why people cheat in their profession. He further describes the trend of instant, clickbait reviews as a ‘money-making racket’ that prioritises business interests over authentic critique.

Ha ha ha ha. What has film reviewing come to? There’s this very insecure gossip journalist who tries to pretend that he’s a trade analyst. He tweeted today that ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is a blockbuster. And he posted his review even before the first show got over. Why? To give… — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 18, 2026

Irrelevance to the real trade

While these premature verdicts often go viral among fan clubs, Nahta dismissed their actual impact on the film business. In his X post, he pointed out that posting a review first is irrelevant. “His review matters to the trade people just as much as yesterday’s leftovers matter to a person who’s had a heavy meal a few minutes back!” Nahata said.

This sharp statement clearly shows the divide between traditional movie trade analysts, who rely on ground reports and data, and a new wave of social media critics racing to be the first to post a star rating.

The Dhurandhar 2 phenomenon – A record opening

Despite the rift among critics, Dhurandhar 2 is proving to be an unstoppable hit. Following the Rs 1,300 crore global success of the first film, the sequel starring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal was released with a massive hype. Even with a long four-hour runtime, it has already set a new Indian record for the highest paid preview collections ever. As crowds fill theatres, trade experts are expecting a new record to be set for upcoming movies.