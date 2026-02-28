Ranabaali: The much-awaited wedding of 2026 finally happened when South superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur earlier this week. The private ceremony was grand yet intimate, and their stunning wedding pictures quickly went viral online.

But now, fans have another reason to celebrate. The couple’s first film together after marriage, Ranabaali, is set to hit the big screen soon. The makers have already released the first song, Endhayya Saami, which has grabbed attention. Vijay and Rashmika’s chemistry has been a fan favourite ever since Geetha Govindam in 2018.

All about Ranabaali: Release date, cast and more

Featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali’s first-ever song ‘Endhayya Saami’ or ‘O Mere Sajan’ in Hindi, saw the light of day on YouTube. The music video, already viral, shows the newlyweds entering their house after getting married. Making fans a part of their journey, a signature for the ‘ViRosh’ couple, the song felt nearly real for the fans.

The makers wished the happy couple well on this new chapter of life. Ranabaali’s song ‘Endhayya Saami’ was captioned, “Happy Married Life, Vijay & Rashmika.”

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set to release later this year on September 11, marking the third collaboration among Sankrityan, Mandanna, and Deverakonda. According to several reports, the cast includes several non-Indian actors, including Arnold Vosloo, Benedict Garrett, Geoffrey Giuliano, Luke McGibney, Jason Shah, Zachary Coffin, Vladimir Angelove, and Artur Sorokin.

With music from the legendary duo, Ajay Atul, Ranabaali has been produced by Anurag Parvathaneni and Shiv Chanana.

Ranabaali will mark the first movie Rashmika and Vijay will star in as a married couple. A trend or not, this resembles the strategic release of Brahmapastra, which featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as protagonists, but also the newly married couple of Bollywood.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding festivities, however, are far from over. The couple will host a lavish reception in Hyderabad on March 4. After a low-key yet opulent wedding in Udaipur, the grand reception will also be graced by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, including a plethora of industry icons.