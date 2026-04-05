Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently pulling off a box office miracle. While most big-budget sequels initially do well at the box office during the first weekend and then vanish by week three, Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting the box office history. The film isn’t just holding steady; it is outperforming some of the biggest legends in Indian cinema history.

The historic race to Rs 1,000 crore

The movie is now sitting on the doorstep of a massive milestone. After a powerful 17-day run, the India net collection has reached a staggering Rs 985.52 crore (including early Sunday estimates) as per data from industry tracker Sacnilk. This means it is guaranteed to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark within the next 24 hours. The broader numbers are even more impressive. With an India gross of over Rs 1,179.30 crore and an overseas contribution of Rs 385 crore, the total worldwide collection has climbed to Rs 1,564.80 crore. It is a relentless run that shows no signs of slowing down.

A Saturday jump for the record books

What has really stunned trade analysts is the performance on Day 17. After a solid third Friday of Rs 21.55 crore, the film saw a significant spike on Saturday, raking in Rs 25.65 crore. To put that in perspective, the Hindi version alone earned Rs 24.25 crore on its 17th day. That is a higher single-day haul than what all-time blockbusters like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 managed at the same point in their respective runs. It is incredibly rare for a film to still be breaking daily records nearly three weeks after its release.

Why the momentum isn’t breaking

Many films open big but drop 70% in their second week. Dhurandhar 2 finished its first week at Rs 674.17 crore and maintained its grip with a strong Rs 263.65 crore in the second week. While the Hindi market is clearly the powerhouse driving this engine, the dubbed versions in the South are also helping the movie stay strong at the box office.

At a time when audiences are becoming more selective about what they watch in theatres, this film has managed to stay relevant through pure word of mouth. With Sunday’s early morning shows already showing strong occupancy, the Rs 1,000 crore mark is just another checkpoint. Dhurandhar 2 is proving that if a movie truly connects, the box office doesn’t have a speed limit.