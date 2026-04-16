Coachella kicked off with a bang this year, seeing massive crowds, viral outfit moments, and unforgettable performances that dominated social media. Headlined by Justin Bieber alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, the event quickly earned the affectionate fan nickname “Bieberchella”.

The name spread as Bieber made history by becoming the highest-paid artist in Coachella’s history, earning $10 million for his headlining sets across both weekends, according to Forbes. In fact, as per Vogue Business, his long-awaited return to the main stage drew record-level ticket demand and one of the largest crowds at the festival.

Bieber’s clothing brand, SKYLRK, earns $5.04 million on its first weekend: Report

But the paycheck wasn’t Bieber’s only win. His lifestyle and clothing brand, SKYLRK, stole the spotlight with a dedicated pop-up shop and a fresh Coachella-inspired collection, according to a Vogue Business report. The report suggested that the merchandise flew off the shelves, with resale values skyrocketing online, some limited pieces more than doubling or tripling in price shortly after the first weekend.

According to the report, Bieber’s merchandise earned $5.04 million over the first weekend, surpassing the previous record of $1.7 million set across both weekends in 2025.

The sales were boosted via additional sales outlets, along with the ‘Swag’, Bieber’s new album, merchandise, also powered by SKYLRK. The Coachella arena also sold additional product at the SKYLRK Shop, near the Oasis, a space for respite for attendees.

In addition to the offline sale counters, Bieber’s performance outfit, which made headlines within hours, would be available online, as per Vogue and not be limited to Coachella attendees alone, expanding their reach as they enter Coachella Weekend 2.

SKYLRK’s million-dollar success

Started less than a year ago in July 2025, Bieber had begun teasing the clothing brand in December 2023. Keeping the social media abuzz, both Bieber and his wife, Hailey, with her brand Rhode, were labelled marketing geniuses.

Bieber is one of the many artists who have launched their fashion brands, including Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack in 2025. Acting as a secondary source of income, it couples with their sea of fans across the globe. Several Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, to name a few, have ventured out into the lifestyle space.

As per the Vogue Business report, Bieber’s SKYLRK has achieved a $2.3 million media impact value and reported 3.09% hike in social media following, citing Metricool data.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only. The details regarding celebrity car collections and estimated net worths have been compiled from various publicly available sources and social media reports.