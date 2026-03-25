If you’re a K-drama fan, you might want to clear your schedule; this week is absolutely massive. Between March 25 and 29, 2026, there are many releases which will be taking streaming platforms by storm. With 13 different shows across Netflix, Disney+, Viki, and Amazon Prime Video, this isn’t just a busy week; it’s a rare moment where huge stars, highly anticipated comebacks, and wild new stories are all dropping at the exact same time.

So if you are thinking about what to watch, then we have created a list for you of what to watch and where to find it.

Cabbage Your Life

Kicking things off on KBS2 is the family-centric “healing” drama, Cabbage Your Life. This series marks a refreshing shift for Park Sung-woong, who steps away from his usual tough-guy roles to play Seong Tae-hoon, a corporate department head who is suddenly transferred to the rural village of Yeonri-ri. The show explores the ‘dopamine detox’ lifestyle as a city family tries to survive without their urban luxuries. It’s a classic fish-out-of-water story where Tae-hoon ends up farming cabbages just to prove he can support his family, leading to some hilarious and heartwarming clashes with the local village chief.

Siren’s Kiss

Over on Amazon Prime Video, the mystery-thriller Siren’s Kiss is reaching its mid-season peak. Starring Park Min-young as a profiler who can read emotional cues like an open book, the show follows her uneasy partnership with a detective played by Wi Ha-joon. They are hunting a shadowy figure known as “Siren,” but the real draw here is the suffocating tension between the leads. As Park Min-young’s character becomes a suspect herself, the drama turns into a psychological chess match where you’re never quite sure who is being hunted and who is doing the hunting.

Climax

Ju Ji-hoon and Ha Ji-won lead the cast in Climax, a psychological noir that feels like a fever dream. The story centres on a celebrated composer who develops a creative block following a tragic accident. When he meets a psychologist specialising in trauma, his life takes a dark, obsessive turn. Streaming on Viki and Disney+, this show stands out for its moody atmosphere and its exploration of the thin line between artistic genius and complete madness. It’s the kind of show that demands your full attention because every small detail eventually leads to a massive revelation.

Marie and Her Three Daddies

For those who have been following the long-running daily drama Marie and Her Three Daddies, this is a bittersweet week. The show is finally crossing its finish line on KBS1 with a series of emotional finale episodes. The plot, which follows a young doctor navigating a chaotic paternity scandal with three potential fathers, has been a staple for fans of family rom-coms. This week wraps up the decade-long mysteries and secret lineages, finally giving Marie and the viewers, the closure they’ve been waiting for.

First Man

MBC’s First Man is currently delivering some of the most addictive “makjang” style revenge on television. Hahm Eun-jung takes on a dual role, playing twin sisters who lived completely different lives until a tragedy forced them to swap identities. It’s a high-stakes game of survival involving chaebol heirs and a cold-hearted stepmother who will stop at nothing for power. The daily episodic drops this week are focused on the sisters’ elaborate plan to dismantle the family that ruined them, making it a perfect pick for fans of fast-paced, dramatic storytelling.

Pearl in Red

Another intense revenge saga airing this week is Pearl in Red on KBS2. This drama focuses on two women, played by Park Jin-hee and Nam Sang-ji, who infiltrate the powerful Adele Group under false identities. They are both seeking retribution for the deaths of their loved ones, and watching them form an unlikely alliance within the lion’s den is incredibly satisfying.

Still Shining

Netflix’s Still Shining is the perfect antidote to the high-stress thrillers on this list. Starring Park Jin-young and Kim Min-ju, this coming-of-age romance follows two people who were each other’s first loves at 19 and reunite a decade later. He’s now a subway engineer, and she’s a hotelier, both carrying the quiet scars of adulthood.

The show is beautifully shot and avoids big, dramatic plot twists in favour of small, realistic moments of connection. It’s a gentle reminder that sometimes, the most heroic thing you can do is simply endure and find a reason to keep shining.

Phantom Lawyer

Yoo Yeon-seok brings a touch of the supernatural to the courtroom in Phantom Lawyer. Streaming on Viki and Netflix, the show follows a lawyer who gains the ability to see and be possessed by ghosts after opening an office in a former shaman’s home. These spirits become his clients, leading to a mix of legal brilliance and slapstick comedy as the ghosts take over his body during trials. Despite the humour, the show has a lot of heart, especially as he teams up with a rational, “no-nonsense” lawyer played by Esom to help the deceased find peace.

In Your Radiant Season

Disney+ is the home for In Your Radiant Season, a heartwarming romance starring Lee Sung-kyung and Chae Jong-hyeop. The story follows a cheerful animator who loses his hearing and memory in an accident, and a designer who becomes his emotional anchor. This week’s episodes dive deep into their shared past in Boston and the secrets surrounding the accident. It’s a visually stunning drama with a “healing” vibe that focuses on how two people from completely different emotional climates can bring warmth to each other’s lives.

The Practical Guide to Love

If you’re looking for a classic romantic comedy, Han Ji-min stars in The Practical Guide to Love on Viki. She plays a successful hotel manager who is forced into the world of blind dates. She finds herself caught between a steady, principled CEO and a free-spirited actor who might be hiding his true identity. It’s a fun, modern take on the “love triangle” trope that explores the struggle of choosing between a safe, stable future and a passionate, unpredictable romance.

Mad Concrete Dreams

Ha Jung-woo and Im Soo-jung star in the TVN black comedy Mad Concrete Dreams, which is currently streaming on Viki. The plot is a biting critique of the housing market, following a struggling landlord who gets involved in a ‘staged’ kidnapping to pay off his massive debts. Naturally, the plan goes horribly wrong, and the kidnapping becomes very real.

Recipe for Love

KBS’s Recipe for Love serves up a classic ‘star-crossed lovers’ narrative. Childhood sweethearts, played by Jin Se-yeon and Park Ki-woong, reunite as adults only to find that their families’ 30-year rivalry is still as heated as ever. This week, the couple struggles to keep their relationship a secret while trying to find a way to heal the deep-seated grudges held by their parents.

Doctor Shin

Finally, we have the most controversial and talked-about show of the week: Doctor Shin on TV Chosun. Written by the legendary ‘makjang’ writer Phoebe, this medical thriller follows a genius neurosurgeon who attempts a forbidden brain-swap procedure to save his fiancée.