The much-anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theatres on March 19, drawing attention not only for its storyline and star cast but also for its energetic music album. Among the standout names is Reble, whose powerful performances have struck a chord with audiences. Starring Ranveer Singh, the film’s soundtrack has helped shine a spotlight on the emerging artist.

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Reble, whose real name is Daiaphi Lamare, comes from the West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya. She is steadily gaining recognition as one of India’s promising female rappers. Her work in tracks like Run Down the City – Monica and Naal Nachna has been praised for its sharp delivery and confident style, helping her carve a niche in the competitive hip-hop scene.

From Engineering Dreams to Music Career

Interestingly, Reble’s journey into music was not part of her original plan. She once envisioned a conventional career path after completing her studies. In an interview with NDTV, she said, “I thought I was going to work an engineering job after college and I was preparing for my entrance exams,” she says. “I was damn sure I was gonna crack it and land the typical job that most people crave.”

However, her path took a different turn. “However, life took a turn and offered me something with more flexibility, and that is having a career in music. I like being my own person and not having an authority asking me to do something.”

This shift proved to be a defining moment. Her decision to pursue music led to key opportunities, including contributing to the film’s soundtrack and working on promotional projects like Lokah Chapter 1. These experiences played a crucial role in shaping her artistic journey.

Early Start and Inspirations

Reble’s connection with music dates back to her childhood. She began rapping at the age of 10, inspired by global icons like Eminem and The Notorious B.I.G.. Initially performing under a different name, she later adopted “Reble” as her stage identity, even keeping her musical ambitions private from her family in her early years.

Beyond music, she has also spoken about social issues, particularly the experiences of people from Northeast India. While she mentioned that she may not have personally faced severe racism, she acknowledged that many others have, expressing concern over such incidents and their impact.

Despite these challenges, Reble remains optimistic. She believes attitudes are gradually changing, especially among younger generations, and sees music as a powerful medium to connect and express.

Her latest collaboration with Jasmine Sandlas for the song Mai Aur Tu in Dhurandhar 2 has further elevated her presence in the industry. From a BTech graduate in Bengaluru to a rising name in Indian hip-hop, Reble’s journey reflects how unexpected choices can lead to remarkable success.