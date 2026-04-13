Justin Bieber just made history at Coachella 2026. The Canadian pop star headlined the iconic festival on April 12, marking his first major festival performance in years, and becoming the highest-paid headliner in Coachella’s history, according to Hello Magazine.

A report by Rolling Stone suggests that Bieber earned over $10 million for his performances across the two weekends, roughly $5 million per show. This fee surpasses previous headliners, including Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, who were reportedly paid around $8 million each.

In a notable move, Bieber personally negotiated his deal directly with Goldenvoice, the festival’s organisers, allowing him to avoid paying commissions to a third-party agency. This decision highlights his increasing control and independence in the music industry.

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A long-awaited return to the stage

The Coachella headline slot marks something of a live performance comeback for Bieber, who was forced to cancel his 2022 Justice World Tour due to health issues.

He only recently returned to the spotlight with a standout performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where he delivered an intimate take on “Yukon” from his album SWAG, which was nominated for Album of the Year.

In the lead-up to Coachella, Bieber also played two intimate warm-up shows at famed West Hollywood venues The Roxy and the Troubadour, performing exclusively from SWAG and SWAG II — helping him get a feel for the new material live while also returning to the stage for the first time in four years.

Thanks to a scarcity of live appearances since his 2022 U.S. tour, an excitement of purpose, and a lack of counter-programming, there’s an argument that Bieber drew the biggest-ever audience on the Coachella field, stretching back almost to the Ferris wheel, per Rolling Stone.

The $10M set: What went down

Bieber’s Coachella set centered largely on his latest album SWAG, while also featuring surprise guests including The Kid LAROI for their collaboration “Stay.”

The most talked-about moment came mid-set, when Bieber eschewed a band or DJ and instead led the crowd in singalongs to early favourites like “That Should Be Me,” “Beauty and a Beat,” “Never Say Never,” and “Baby” — pulling them up one at a time on YouTube. For those in the audience it was a truly full-circle moment as the artist sang along with his teenaged-self on the big screen.

He also performed an emotional extended version of “Everything Hallelujah,” dedicating lines to wife Hailey and son Jack Blues Bieber, his eyes coated in tears during the intimate moment.

The performance drew polarising reactions. Some fans and critics called the set “lazy” and “low effort,” arguing the production did not match the record-breaking paycheck, while others defended it as an intentional artistic statement — praising its intimate, nostalgic tone.

One insider told Rolling Stone: “Bieber is an unshakeable artist who has stood up against the grain and fought for his independence. His 2026 Coachella performance won’t just be a headlining set, but a once-in-a-generation spectacle from a once-in-a-generation pop icon.”

Bieber is set to return to the Coachella stage on April 18 for Weekend 2 of the festival.