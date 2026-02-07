ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off today, Saturday, February 7. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands face each other in the first match in Colombo. Ahead of the India vs USA match, several stars will light up Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony, before the defending champions return to the much-awaited clash.

Who’s performing at the T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony?

Singer and rapper Badshah will headline the opening ceremony of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Enthusing beats, enthusiasm, and groove to the event, he will be joined by Bollywood actor and dynamic dancer Nora Fatehi on stage. As she brings the Wankhede Stadium to life, she will lead a dance performance with other skilled dancers.

Joining the power-packed performance, sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma will also enchant the audience with his soulful tunes. According to the official event poster, the legendary percussionist Sivamani will also join the neo-classical medley Rishab brings to life.

When and where ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opening ceremony online?

The 2026 T20 World Cup Opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST. Grooving to live music and tunes, for the fans attending the ceremony, the gates at the Wankhede Stadium will open at 4 PM.

Fans eager to catch the ceremony online can watch it live on the Star Sports Network in India. To stream it online, tune in at the JioHotstar app or website.

T20 World Cup 2026 – What’s expected

India will host Team USA tonight for their maiden match for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Facing the winners, the squad will return with Suryakumar Yadav as Captain, as the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma duo grace the fans with their celebrity status.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be declared open by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who led the team to victory. They will also be joined by 20 children representing each participating nation.