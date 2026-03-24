Hannah Montana 2026: An entire generation grew up with Hannah Montana, the teen pop star played by Miley Cyrus, who took over pop culture like a religion in the early 2000s. And great news for millennials, it’s back! The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special had its world premiere in Los Angeles on March 23 and is now set to make its debut on OTT platforms.

‘Miley Cyrus’ also became a breakout trend on Google Trends as it reached over 5000 searches, seeing a 100 per cent surge in search trend. Several queries, including ‘what time does the Hannah Montana special come out,’ started to trend in several regions of the United States.

‘Miley Cyrus’ had over 5000 searches. (Screenshot from Google Trends)

What time does the Hannah Montana special come out in India?

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres exclusively on JioHostar in India. Marking the return of Miley Cyrus to the decades-old set, Hannah Montana makes a comeback after wrapping up its Disney Channel debut.

Fans will need a basic subscription to watch The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on JioHotstar. Releasing together across the world, fans can catch it at 12:30 PM IST on the OTT platform.

With a runtime of nearly 60 minutes, it includes a special performance from Hannah Montana, aka Miley Cyrus and her signature performances of classics like ‘Best of Both Worlds’. “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Cyrus had said earlier.

As the pop star, not a teen anymore, revisits Stage 9, it unlocks a series of emotions and brings back memories of an entire generation. The 20th anniversary special also marks the comeback of Miley Cyrus’ iconic character, Hannah Montana, to her Disney era. The original catalogue, which ended in 2006, gained over 500 million viewer hours.

Produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions, fans can also catch all four seasons of Hannah Montana, along with Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert. The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will also feature Alexandra Cooper, Emily Osment, Jason Earles, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mitchel Musso, Moises Arias, Dolly Parton, Selena Gomez, and Tish Cyrus, as per a Watch Plex report.