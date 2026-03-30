Big films usually belong to big stars. The spotlight is fixed, the headlines are predictable, and supporting characters often don’t get that much attention. But every now and then, someone breaks through that pattern. This time, it’s Bimal Oberoi.

In Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, his character Shirani wasn’t expected to be the loudest or the most dominant. Yet, it has quietly become one of the most talked-about roles in the film.

Not an easy entry

In an interview with NDTV, Bimal revealed that his journey into the film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was far from easy. By the time he joined, a major portion of the movie had already been shot. The makers were still trying to find the right fit for Shirani, and the process took time.

“I auditioned multiple times over a few months. They would send it for feedback, call me again, it went back and forth,” he said during the interaction.

It wasn’t a one-time opportunity. It was a cycle of auditions, waiting, and trying again. There were no shortcuts, and at any point, things could have gone differently.

A small ask, a big call

When he eventually met director Aditya Dhar, the conversation quickly moved to the physical look of the character.

“He asked me to grow a real beard and shave my head. I said yes immediately because it’s such an amazing role,” Bimal further shared.

There was no second thought. For him, this was the kind of opportunity that didn’t come often. After returning to acting in 2018, he was looking for something meaningful, and this felt right.

That instant decision to commit fully ended up shaping how the character came across on screen.

Making space in a crowded film

In a film led by actors like Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, it’s not easy for a supporting role to stand out.

But Bimal doesn’t try to compete for attention. His performance is controlled and grounded. He lets the character speak through presence rather than loud moments. And that restraint works.

Shirani feels believable, and that’s what connects with the audience.

A smoother first day than expected

Joining a film midway can be uncomfortable. The team already shares a rhythm, and stepping into that space isn’t always easy. But Bimal says the experience was smoother than he expected.

“Ranveer was so much into the film; he owned it. He made sure everything around me was perfect,” he said.

He also recalled a moment before an important emotional scene. “We had a very emotional conversation before a crucial scene, and ice-breaking is very important. After that, there was no inhibition.” That one interaction helped him settle in and perform with ease.

When the film gets bigger, so do the moments

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is not just another release, it’s a box office giant. And when a film reaches that level, even smaller roles begin to get attention.

That’s where Shirani benefits. The character appears at key moments and leaves an impression.

Sometimes, it’s not about how much screen time you have, but what you do with it. And in this case, Bimal Oberoi made sure his role didn’t go unnoticed.