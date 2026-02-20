Eric Dane passes away at 53: Eric Dane, popularly known for his role as McSteamy in Grey’s Anatomy, has passed away at the age of 53. The news comes months after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Dane also appeared on Euphoria as ‘Nate’s dad’, playing Jacob Elordi‘s (Nate) father.

His family confirmed the news and issued a statement, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.”

What is ALS? Dane’s struggle with disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder which destroys the motor neurons of the human body, especially in parts of the brain and spinal cord which control voluntary muscle movement.

The neurons controlling the muscle movement continue to die slowly, which causes muscle stiffness and even paralysis. Early signs, as per Mayo Clinic, start with limb weakness, slurred speech, cramps, and twitching. In severe satges, a person might face swallowing failure, with uncontrolled laughter or crying and sudden weight loss. According to Apollo Hospitals, males aged 40-70 are extremely prone to this disease and the median survival period is 2-5 years.

Dane’s family shared, “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” and requested privacy during this difficult period.

Eric Dane: From Navy man to accidental acting career

Eric Dane, born in 1972, had a difficult childhood. His father faced a fatal gunshot when Dane was just 7. His career, too, had its own wave of instability. What started as a Navy man, he ended up becoming an architect and interior designer and acting only came to him accidentally.

Some of his early acting gigs included guest spots on shows like ‘Saved by the Bell’, ‘The Wonder Years’, ‘Roseanne’, and ‘Married’. He landed his first movie in 2000, ‘The Basket’.

However, he hit the showbiz jackpot in 2006. He appeared as Dr Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy Season 2, and fans instantly fell in love with his character. His charisma and sensual appeal made him a ‘sex symbol’ of sorts, and eventually one of the lead roles on the series. “I felt like I had an artistic obligation to not shy away from that part of the character,” Eric Dane had told Glamour in 2019.

In another conversation in 2024, Dane revealed that when he was written off the show in 2012, he was also ‘struggling’ with addiction. However, it was not one of the reasons he was ‘let go’, but due to his increasing paycheck.

Gen-Z, however, would remember him as Cal Jacobs on Euphoria. A twisted, dark, and overtly evil character. Who seemed like a family man, but had a hidden adult-film collection, which tormented his sons. “It’s been freeing for me to play this role,” he told Men’s Health in 2022.