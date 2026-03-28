Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar scripted box office history in 2025. Now the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is beating its own records after grossing over Rs 800 crore in India, in less than ten days after its release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, fans are loving his ‘peak detailing’ moments, while others are divided over its narrative. But the box office is booming with glee as Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed the Rs 1100 crore mark worldwide. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, who have received high praise for their intense roles in the Dhurandhar franchise.

Proving predictions right, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to Rs 102 crore on March 19, and nothing is slowing it down. As the Aditya Dhar film takes the box office by storm, it has silenced all critics and parallel releases, like Yash’s Toxic and Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary. Set to face Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan and Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla in April, fans are not a bit doubtful about Dhurandhar’s domination.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 10

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2, on its tenth day, is currently running over 2500 shows and has collected Rs 2.76 crore already. After a Rs 227 crore opening weekend, it saw a sudden decline on its first Monday.

Starting the week with Rs 65 crore collections across 20,382 shows in India, Dhurandhar 2 fell to Rs 56.6 crore and a 36 per cent occupancy rate across theatres in India. However, the mid-week slump remained consistent till day 9, as it fell below the Rs 50 crore mark.

Week 1 vs Week 2 for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge‘s first week ended with Rs 624 crore in India, and Rs 261.9 crore worldwide. The overall worldwide box office collection for Dhurandhar 2 after its first week stood at Rs 1007 crore.

The second week for Dhurandhar 2 started with a box office collection of Rs 49.7 crore as the overall shows dipped to 19,493. While the occupancy rate remained healthy, the momentum gradually declined for Dhurandhar 2 as it grossed Rs 41.55 crore on day nine.