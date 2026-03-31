Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has rewritten the history of Bollywood with its massive box office collection record. Directed by Aditya Dhar, who once aspired to be a cricketer, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to surpass its own sequel, becoming a Rs 872 crore domestic franchise.

Shared on the official social media page of Baahubali, the makers recently revealed that Dhurandhar 2 had beaten the 9-year record of the SS Rajamouli movie in the US. According to Venky Box Office, the Ranveer Singh-starrer grossed $22.7 million on Sunday in North America, while the overseas total after 11 days was $37 million, or approximately Rs 345 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13

After opening to a historic Rs 102 crore debut at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 caused a historic stir in India. While collections majorly remained below the Rs 100 crore mark, it only saw a spike on the first weekend, collecting over Rs 200 crore in two days.

However, Dhurandhar 2 succumbed to the Monday blues in its first week to register a Rs 65 crore weekday, but later dropped further to Rs 56 crore on Tuesday. The first week closed at Rs 674 crore in India, after it had entered the Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The second weekend was significantly lower for Dhurandhar 2 after it grossed just above Rs 60 crore, taking the tally to Rs 130 crore for its second weekend. Short by more than Rs 80 crore from the opening weekend, day 12 closed at Rs 25 crore in India across 17,614 shows and a 23.5 per cent occupancy. Down by 52 per cent, the overseas collections took a hit too, as per Sacnilk data.

The industry tracker also reported that Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the Ranveer Singh-Arjun Rampal starrer, is nearly Rs 400 crore behind Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’s lifetime collection of Rs 1742 crore in India.

The Aditya Dhar directorial, however, has fans divided between the messaging and the storytelling. While a section of fans praise the historic film, others call it a ‘propaganda film’, the Dhurandhar 2 makers are silencing several releases coming its way, including Ram Charan’s latest, Peddi.